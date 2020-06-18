Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they're expecting a baby with adorable video

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Instagram

Katie and Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first baby together.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have taken to Instagram to announce they're expecting a baby, posting an adorable video of them telling Rio's three children the wonderful news.

Alongside the sweet clip, Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier 🙊... every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction 😢❤️🤗 Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you 💗💙".

Read more: Gregg Wallace follows in Joe Wicks' footsteps as he launches fitness empire

In the video, Kate and Rio are seen telling his kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, the news.

The clip begins with them looking at baby pictures, and the kids are heard reminiscing about their childhoods.

Kate says: "I think Tia you look the same", to which Tia replied: "That one looks like me."

Read more: Peaky Blinders fans go wild after actor suggests David Beckham will star in season 6

Kate then said: "Look at it page by page, that's right."

Lorenz read out a message reading: "Before we used to argue everyday of the week, now for the next chapter. Guess what?"

Kate then said: "I'm pregnant!" and showed off her baby bump, exclaiming: "Did you not notice guys?"

Rio's kids were seen jumping for joy in the clip. Picture: Instagram

The children were seen jumping for joy at the news. Tia exclaimed "Sister, sister", while the boys kept asking: "Are you actually?".

Speaking about her pregnancy, a source told The Sun: "Everyone is deliriously happy.

"Kate’s pregnancy has made everyone beam with joy.

"She’s had a rough few weeks, but couldn’t be happier. She always wanted her own children with Rio, and to grow his existing family. Everyone is so excited."

This is Kate's first pregnancy. She is step mum to Rio's kids, who he shares with his late wife Rebecca Ellison. Rebecca sadly died of cancer in 2015.

NOW READ:

Big Brother 7's Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton are still married and have three children