Which old Big Brother episodes will air on E4 this week?

There will be 10 episodes of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever. Picture: PA/Getty/Channel 4

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever continues to show classic episodes of the much loved show this week - here's which ones will be played tonight and tomorrow.

Since Sunday night, the nation has been reliving the most iconic Big Brother episodes of its 18-year run.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, which kicked off with the legendary Nasty Nick feud from series one, is hosted by Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal, who have selected their best bits of the show's run.

The 10-part series will have an episode every night up to Thursday (18 June), then will run again from Sunday 21 until Thursday 25.

Davina McCall is one of the hosts of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever. Picture: PA

Which episodes of Big Brother will be shown on E4 this week?

The episodes that have already aired, and those scheduled for the rest of the week, are as follows:

Sunday 14 June: Nasty Nick gets caught cheating (Big Brother, series one, 2000)

Monday 15 June: Chantelle’s Secret Mission (Celebrity Big Brother, series four, 2006)

Tuesday 16 June: ‘Who IS She?’ Nikki Grahame tantrum (Big Brother, series seven, 2006)

Wednesday 17 June: Ulrika and Verne sing Endless Love (Celebrity Big Brother, series six, 2009)

Thursday 18 June: Jackie Stallone arrives (Celebrity Big Brother, series three, 2005)

It hasn't yet been revealed which classic episodes will air next week, but watch this space!

Nikki Grahame's 'Who Is She?' episode aired on Tuesday 16 June. Picture: Channel 4

How does Big Brother: Best Shows Ever work?

Each episode of the show relives a classic episode in Big Brother history. It is hosted by Davina McCall, Rylan Clark-Neal, Emma Willis and Demot O'Leary, who have all picked out their favourite moments.

Speaking about her excitement for the show, Davina previously told The Sun: "I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years.

"Not one week goes by when I don’t quote Big Brother in some form.

"It made me laugh, it made me cry and it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.

"I love the show and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience."

Rylan added: "I’m so excited to be bringing Big Brother back to our lives.

"There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes."

Is there a trailer for Big Brother: Best Shows Ever?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer below:

