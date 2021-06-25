Alanis Morissette tour 2021: Tickets and tour dates for Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary

Don't miss Alanis Morissette as she celebrates 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. Picture: Heart

Tickets to see Alanis Morissette celebrate 25 years of the album Jagged Little Pill are now on sale!

When Alanis Morissette announced in 2019 that she would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with a tour - fans were thrilled.

And now, after the original 2020 dates were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, she has confirmed the rescheduled tour dates and how to get tickets, including for new dates added in Leeds and London.

One of the most iconic and much-loved albums of the 1990s, Jagged Little Pill contain massive hit singles One Hand In My Pocket, Ironic, All I Really Want and You Learn.

You can expect to hear all these and more when she hits the road for an unforgettable look back at a very special moment in musical history this November.

Alanis Morisette 2021 tour dates