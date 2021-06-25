Alanis Morissette tour 2021: Tickets and tour dates for Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary

25 June 2021, 00:01

Don't miss Alanis Morissette as she celebrates 25 years of Jagged Little Pill
Don't miss Alanis Morissette as she celebrates 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Tickets to see Alanis Morissette celebrate 25 years of the album Jagged Little Pill are now on sale!

When Alanis Morissette announced in 2019 that she would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with a tour - fans were thrilled.

And now, after the original 2020 dates were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, she has confirmed the rescheduled tour dates and how to get tickets, including for new dates added in Leeds and London.

One of the most iconic and much-loved albums of the 1990s, Jagged Little Pill contain massive hit singles One Hand In My Pocket, Ironic, All I Really Want and You Learn.

You can expect to hear all these and more when she hits the road for an unforgettable look back at a very special moment in musical history this November.

Alanis Morisette 2021 tour dates

  • 15 November – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • 16 November – Leeds First Direct Arena
  • 18 November - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow
  • 21 November – Manchester AO Arena
  • 23 November – London The O2
  • 24 November – London The O2

Tickets are available now from Ticketmaster

More Events

See more More Events

Anne-Marie has announced these tour dates - don't miss out!

Anne-Marie live concerts 2022: Dates venues and tickets for Anne-Marie's Dysfunctional tour
Family embrace for a photo at Race for Life

Race for Life is back, so sign up and help beat cancer!

Olly Murs is heading on a huge tour in 2021

Olly Murs tour 2021: Tickets, venues and dates for Troublemaker star's outside gigs
Little Mix are touring their new Confetti album in 2021, don't miss out

Little Mix Confetti tour 2021: Tickets, venues and support act from The Search
Steps are touring the UK in 2021

Steps Tour 2021: What The Future Holds venues, dates and tickets

Trending on Heart

The neighbours decided to cut the tree in half in a move which has been labelled 'petty' by many

'Petty' neighbours cut tree in half to stop it hanging over their drive

Lifestyle

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Kayla

Who is Kayla from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Cam from Too Hot To Handle

Who is Cam from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back on ITVBe

Who is in the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 13?

TV & Movies

Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Disney have confirmed Snow White will be made into a live-action remake

Disney's Snow White set for live-action remake, and they've already cast the lead

Lifestyle