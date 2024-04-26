Pet Shop Boys announce new 2024 UK tour dates

26 April 2024, 06:00

Pet Shop Boys announce new UK tour dates for 2024
Pet Shop Boys announce new UK tour dates for 2024. Picture: AEG Presents

Pet Shop Boys have today announced new 2024 UK dates for their critically acclaimed and sold-out tour, ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’, with tickets available now

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour is Pet Shop Boys’ first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them play shows in the UK, across Europe and North America.

The tour has received outstanding reviews with The Guardian describing the Manchester date as “fabulous”, while The Times said the London show was “clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric”, and NME praised the Hull performance, describing it as “a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard".

Bringing their incredible live show to cities across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the new 2024 tour dates kick off with a show in Glasgow on June 4, before heading to the Midlands with shows in Nottingham and Birmingham, then Manchester and closing in Belfast on June 11.

Pet Shop Boys announce tour dates for the UK in 2024
Pet Shop Boys announce tour dates for the UK in 2024. Picture: AEG Presents

Following headline festival performances this year at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, and dates in Latin America still to come, Pet Shop Boys have also announced that they will headline the Saturday night at next year’s Isle of Wight Festival on 22 June with tickets on sale now.

The 2024 ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ UK dates in full are:

  • 4 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
  • 6 June – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
  • 8 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England
  • 9 June – Co-op Live, Manchester, England
  • 11 June – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Tickets for the new 2024 tour dates are available on the AEG website. General sale tickets are available from 9am GMT on Friday November 10 via the same site.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

HEART announces tour dates for July 2024

HEART announces long-awaited Royal Flush Tour 2024 dates across the UK

Justin Timberlake is heading back out on the road in support of his new album in 2024.

Justin Timberlake tour 2024 UK dates, tickets and venues revealed

Usher has announced new tour dates for his concert USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE

Usher 2025 UK tour ticket prices, dates and venues revealed

Adele has announced four headline European shows for 2024 in Munich

Adele announces European tour dates with presale ticket details

Cirque du Soleil returns to the Royal Albert Hall with Alegria: In a New Light

Cirque du Soleil Alegría has opened to rave reviews at The Royal Albert Hall: Book tickets now

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia star Ella Ding has taken a dig at Jayden Eynaud after his split from Eden Harper

MAFS Australia's Ella brutally shades Jayden following his shock split from Eden

Married at First Sight

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?

Showbiz

Tim admitted he had doubts about committing to Sara after MAFS

MAFS Australia's Tim admits he almost dumped Sara at final vows

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in the beautiful Pickle Cottage in Essex

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's incredible home Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Jayden and Eden have split since the show ended

MAFS Australia's Jayden 'tried to return' bracelet he gave Eden following messy split

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together now?

Showbiz

Jonathan and Lauren had an awkward final vows on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan's awkward final vows in full

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Lauren said their final vows last night

MAFS Australia's Lauren reveals the 'spicy' parts of her final vows which were cut from the show

Married at First Sight

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together now?

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Tim and Sara have split since leaving the show

MAFS Australia Tim's new girlfriend revealed after shock split from Sara

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia reunion was filmed in 2023

When was MAFS Australia filmed and how far apart was the reunion episode?

Married at First Sight

The woman was left heartbroken after a medical condition meant she couldn't go on the holiday she won

Tipping Point player heartbroken as she's 'refused' £2,000 holiday she won on game show

Showbiz

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, gender and name

Celebrities

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori decided to stay together after final vows

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals producers made him change his final vows to Tori 'six or seven' times

Married at First Sight

Take That are hitting London's O2 arena for their This Is Life tour

Take That This Life On Tour at London's O2 Arena timings, support act and tickets

Showbiz