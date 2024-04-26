Pet Shop Boys announce new 2024 UK tour dates

Pet Shop Boys announce new UK tour dates for 2024. Picture: AEG Presents

Pet Shop Boys have today announced new 2024 UK dates for their critically acclaimed and sold-out tour, ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’, with tickets available now

Listen to this article Loading audio...

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour is Pet Shop Boys’ first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them play shows in the UK, across Europe and North America.

The tour has received outstanding reviews with The Guardian describing the Manchester date as “fabulous”, while The Times said the London show was “clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric”, and NME praised the Hull performance, describing it as “a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard".

Bringing their incredible live show to cities across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the new 2024 tour dates kick off with a show in Glasgow on June 4, before heading to the Midlands with shows in Nottingham and Birmingham, then Manchester and closing in Belfast on June 11.

Pet Shop Boys announce tour dates for the UK in 2024. Picture: AEG Presents

Following headline festival performances this year at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, and dates in Latin America still to come, Pet Shop Boys have also announced that they will headline the Saturday night at next year’s Isle of Wight Festival on 22 June with tickets on sale now.

The 2024 ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ UK dates in full are:

4 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

6 June – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

8 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

9 June – Co-op Live, Manchester, England

11 June – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Tickets for the new 2024 tour dates are available on the AEG website. General sale tickets are available from 9am GMT on Friday November 10 via the same site.