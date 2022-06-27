Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium: dates and how to get tickets

27 June 2022, 07:00

Beauty and the Beast will be showing at London Palladium this summer
Beauty and the Beast is showing at London Palladium this summer. Picture: Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is showing at the London Palladium this summer for a strictly limited season - find out how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disney proudly invites you to ‘Be Our Guest’ as the most enchanted musical of all time, Beauty and the Beast, returns to London for a strictly limited season.

This beloved ‘tale as old as time’ has been brought to life on stage like never before, with all the charm and elegance audiences expect from Belle and her Beast.

The limited season run will begin in June
The limited season run will begin in June. Picture: Beauty and the Beast

Twenty-five years after its Olivier Award-winning West End debut, members of the original creative team have reunited on this new production featuring all of the spellbinding songs of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice including Belle, Gaston, Be Our Guest and, of course, Beauty and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast is showing at London Palladium from Friday 24 June – Saturday 17 September 2022.

Visit their website to find out how to buy tickets.

