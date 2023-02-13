Crufts 2023: How to buy tickets to the world's greatest celebration of dogs

13 February 2023, 09:39

Crufts is back for 2023
Crufts is back for 2023. Picture: Crufts
Heart

By Heart

Crufts is returning, bringing thousands of wagging tails to the NEC Birmingham from the 9th to 12th March 2023.

Run by The Kennel Club, Crufts is inviting thousands of visitors to join in a celebration of everything dog.

The event takes place over four days, with over 20,000 dogs and 130,000 people expected to attend and celebrate each dog having its day.

The celebration ends on Sunday when the prestigious Best in Show title is awarded live on TV, which last year saw an additional 2.4 million viewers tune in to watch the exciting finale.

Each day will conclude with a new Group Winner earning their place in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening:

  • The Gundog group on Thursday 9 March
  • Working and Pastoral groups on Friday 10 March
  • Terrier and Hound groups on Saturday 11 March
  • Utility and Toy groups on Sunday 12 March
Get closer to the action at the greatest dog show
Get closer to the action at the greatest dog show. Picture: Crufts

We are so excited Crufts is coming around again! This year is particularly special for The Kennel Club as we celebrate our 150th anniversary and we are delighted to be commemorating this historical year with a special Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes.

- Vanessa McAlpine, Events Executive at The Kennel Club

The action-packed event will also see a diverse range of 222 pedigree breeds, rescue dogs and crossbreeds from all walks of life competing in different categories, across different levels and disciplines, such as agility, Heelwork to Music, Flyball and Obedience.

The family-favourite Scruffts final will return on Saturday and see crossbreeds, who earned their place in nationwide heats throughout the year, compete for first place.

Spaniel dog being groomed at Crufts 2022
Spaniel dog being groomed at Crufts 2022. Picture: Getty

The Kennel Club will be offering visitors the opportunity to learn more about getting started in activities, such as the Young Kennel Club for 6-24 year-olds, and the Good Citizen Dog Training scheme.

Experts will be available to speak on the work being done to improve canine health and welfare, including information on the funding of research by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust.

Dogs arrive at Crufts 2022
Dogs arrive at Crufts 2022. Picture: Getty

More information and tickets for the event are available on the Crufts website.

All ticket prices remain unchanged from the 2022 show. Please note that tickets are only available through our official ticketing partner Ticket Factory.

More Events

See more More Events

Everything you need to know about Leona Lewis' Christmas with Love Tour

Leona Lewis Christmas With Love Tour

Maroon 5 is back with a brand new tour

Maroon 5 tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

The musical features direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell

You can now buy tickets to see Pretty Woman The Musical in London's West End

Step into a Narnia-inspired Christmas at Mottisfont

Discover The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Christmas at Mottisfont

12 days of Christmas at Hughenden

12 days of Christmas at Hughenden dates revealed

Trending on Heart

What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter?

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby and what does it mean?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos

Stacey Solomon shares adorable update on home birth of daughter

Celebrities

ITV reveals Romance Retreat villa

The Romance Retreat: 'Middle aged' Love Island's release date, how to apply and host

TV & Movies

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has opened up about her daughter's name

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘nasty’ backlash over daughter Bambi's name

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: A complete relationship timeline

Showbiz

B&Q is shutting stores across the UK

B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed

News

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day

Has Stacey Solomon given birth? Everything we know about her pregnancy

Celebrities

Molly-Mae on Love Island and now

Love Island Molly-Mae Hague: When was she on it and how old was she?

Showbiz

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louis Healy's life after the soap including famous mum Denise

Celebrities

The Radford family teens were trusted with the food shopping

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford leaves kids in charge of weekly shop with £300 budget

TV & Movies

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

TV & Movies

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle