Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour 2022: Tickets, venues and dates for + - = ÷ x

Don't miss Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Ed Sheeran has announced his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (‘The Mathematics Tour’), taking place in stadiums throughout 2022.

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see him return to stadiums across the UK next year.

Fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

The last time he hit the road was for his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2017-2019 which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour - ever!

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on 29th October and features his new single Shivers – and Bad Habits.

When do tickets for Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour go on sale?

The tour will feature Ed performing 'in the round' so everyone gets a great view of him. Picture: Getty

There is no pre-sale for this tour, and tickets go on sale on Saturday 25th September 2021 at the following times.

8AM BST : Northern Ireland

: Northern Ireland 9AM BST: England, Wales and Scotland

TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE AT WWW.EDSHEERAN.COM

Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour 2022 Dates

This will be Ed Sheeran's first tour in three years. Picture: Getty

Thursday 12th May - Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields

Thursday 26th May - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 27th May - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 3rd June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Saturday 4th June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday 10th June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 11th June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Thursday 16th June - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Friday 17th June - Hampden Park, Glasgow

Wednesday 29th June - Wembley Stadium, London

Thursday 30th June - Wembley Stadium, London

Friday 1st July June - Wembley Stadium, London

Can I buy a ticket from a resale site?

Ed Sheeran and his team want to crack down on unscrupulous ticket touts reselling tickets. Picture: Getty

Once again, Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites in order to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.

The shows on this tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans.

In order to make buying legitimate tickets easier on the day, fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale.

Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid + a booking fee through the official fan to fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.

The promoters urge all customers to only use the official ticket sites listed at Edsheeran.com and are reminded that Viagogo is not an official ticket vendor for this tour.

As per previous Ed Sheeran tours, the promoters will be monitoring the sales transactions in conjunction with the National Trading Standards Cyber Crime team, to identify purchases which are in contravention of the terms and conditions for the sale of the Ed Sheeran tickets.

All ticket purchases that contravene these terms and conditions will be subject to possible cancellation.

For a list of FAQ’s on this please visit – Edsheeran.com