George Ezra tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

George Ezra is back with a brand new tour this summer and you can get your hands on tickets.

Off the back of his third Number One album release Gold Rush Kid, the BRIT Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist will be heading to the likes of Belfast, Cork and Suffolk.

Fans will be treated to his latest hit singles Anyone For You and Green Green Grass, as well as tracks from his albums Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018).

His lates album marked a return to heart and hearth, as George wrote and produced the album entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

George is also heading to Chepstow Racecourse on Sunday, July 2, as the final night in a weekend of special gigs.

Promoter Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor said: “We are absolutely delighted to reveal George Ezra is heading to Chepstow Racecourse as the first of three fantastic headline artists announced for a special weekend of music.

“George Ezra is one of the UK’s most acclaimed talents and his 2022 UK tour was a sell-out. This night will be the perfect way to round off what will be an incredible weekend of live music for fans of all ages.”

George Ezra tour dates:

9th June: Belfast – Belsonic at Ormeau Park

11th June: Cork – Musgrave Park

17th June: Isle of Wight – Isle Of Wight Festival

29th June: Lytham - Lytham Festival

30th June: Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts

2nd July: Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse

7th July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival Glasgow Green

23rd July: Suffolk – Lattitude Festival

How to get George Ezra tickets:

