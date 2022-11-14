George Ezra tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

14 November 2022, 09:09

George Ezra is heading on tour in Summer 2023
George Ezra is heading on tour in Summer 2023. Picture: Adam Scarborough

How to get tickets for George Ezra this summer as he performs across the UK...

George Ezra is back with a brand new tour this summer and you can get your hands on tickets.

Off the back of his third Number One album release Gold Rush Kid, the BRIT Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist will be heading to the likes of Belfast, Cork and Suffolk.

Buy George Ezra summer tickets here

Fans will be treated to his latest hit singles Anyone For You and Green Green Grass, as well as tracks from his albums Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018).

George Ezra is performing across the UK this summer
George Ezra is performing across the UK this summer. Picture: Adam Scarborough

His lates album marked a return to heart and hearth, as George wrote and produced the album entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

George is also heading to Chepstow Racecourse on Sunday, July 2, as the final night in a weekend of special gigs.

Promoter Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor said: “We are absolutely delighted to reveal George Ezra is heading to Chepstow Racecourse as the first of three fantastic headline artists announced for a special weekend of music.

“George Ezra is one of the UK’s most acclaimed talents and his 2022 UK tour was a sell-out. This night will be the perfect way to round off what will be an incredible weekend of live music for fans of all ages.”

George Ezra is performing across the UK
George Ezra is performing across the UK. Picture: Getty Images

George Ezra tour dates:

  • 9th June: Belfast – Belsonic at Ormeau Park
  • 11th June: Cork – Musgrave Park
  • 17th June: Isle of Wight – Isle Of Wight Festival
  • 29th June: Lytham - Lytham Festival
  • 30th June: Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts
  • 2nd July: Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse
  • 7th July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival Glasgow Green
  • 23rd July: Suffolk – Lattitude Festival

How to get George Ezra tickets:

Get your hands on George Ezra tickets HERE.

More Events

See more More Events

Peter Gabriel is heading on tour next year

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club tickets

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club: Venue and how to buy tickets

Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour dates and tickets

Sam Smith UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Lewis Capaldi's tour dates revealed

Lewis Capaldi tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Olly Murs is touring the UK next year

Olly Murs UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec 'annoyed' as Matt Hancock is voted for sixth trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec 'annoyed' as Matt Hancock is voted for sixth trial

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Alan won £60,000 on The Wheel

Dad wins £60k on The Wheel with record-breaking performance

TV & Movies

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather-look brown skirt

Celebrities

When is the first I'm A Celebrity vote off?

I'm A Celebrity 2022: When is the first vote off and when is the final?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Olivia Attwood has opened up about her I'm A Celebrity exit

Olivia Attwood was 'so scared' after she was rushed to hospital before I'm A Celebrity exit

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Harry Potter fans are obsessed with these floating candles

You can now buy Harry Potter floating candles that are perfect for Christmas

Christmas

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Channel 5 is now playing Christmas films every day

Channel 5 showing at least one Christmas film every day until December 25

TV & Movies

One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier

Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity viewers confused by stars' reactions to trial exemptions

I'm A Celebrity viewers confused by stars' reactions to trial exemptions

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall has opened up about the birth of his son

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall reveals details of wife Zara's dramatic home birth

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A video of a child cycling in the road has gone viral

Video of five-year-old cycling in the middle of the road sparks debate

Lifestyle

There is set to be snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Exact date snow predicted to fall ahead of Christmas

News