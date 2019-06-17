Glastonbury weather forecast 2019: Met Office predict rain during the music festival

17 June 2019, 12:36

Here's the latest Glastonbury weather forecast for 2019
Here's the latest Glastonbury weather forecast for 2019.

Festival-goers may need to dig out the macs and the wellies for Glastonbury this year, as the weather forecast suggests rain is on the way.

Glastonbury is one of the musical highlights of the year - bringing us world-class performances from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The Somerset festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, was first founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, and has continued to attract thousands of fans each year it's on.

But one thing that can put a dampener on the event - quite literally - is the weather.

So what's the forecast for this year and is it going to rain? Here's the latest information from the Met Office...

What's the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury 2019?

On Wednesday, it's likely there'll be light rain shower and a moderate breeze, with some sunny spells.

The next day, however, rain is forecast for most of the day, with a moderate breeze.

Friday through to Sunday appears to be dryer, but still quite overcast.

What date is the music festival?

This year's Glastonbury Festival runs from Wednesday 26 - Sunday 30 June, 2019.

Who's headlining Glastonbury 2019?

Taking to the Pyramid Stage this year is Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

Other headliners include Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Janet Jackson, Kylie, Miley Cyrus and Christine and the Queens.

Who else is in this year's line-up?

Joining the headline acts is Bastille, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Two Door Cinema Club and Snow Patrol.

