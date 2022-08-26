Harry styles announces new Love On Tour dates with Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles Love On Tour - new dates added. Picture: Live Nation

Additional shows added in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Tickets for Europe and U.K. dates go on general sale Friday 2nd September at 10am local time.

Due to popular demand, international superstar Harry Styles has announced the continuation of Love On Tour with 19 newly announced dates in Europe including shows in Coventry, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, and a show in Slane, Ireland.

Coming off of a sold-out 43-date arena tour in 2021, and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London this year, the highly anticipated tour in support of his new album Harry’s House will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into Harry’s House.

The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region.

Harry Styles has added new dates to his Love On Tour EU shows. Picture: Live Nation

TICKETS

On general sale Friday 2nd September at 10am local time for all newly announced Europe and U.K. dates. See full on sale timing per market below and visit hstyles.co.uk/tourfor more information.

Harry Styles on stage during his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Anthony Pham

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world.

His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

Harry Styles performing at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Anthony Pham

His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991.

Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2023 EU Dates:

Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena!— JUST ADDED

Wed May 17 –Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion!— JUST ADDED

Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena!— JUST ADDED

Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium!— JUST ADDED

Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena!— JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle*! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium!— JUST ADDED

Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium!— JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark!— JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA!— JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park!— JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion!— JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, Spain -Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company!—JUST ADDED

Fri Jul 14 –Madrid, Spain –Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool!—JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 18 –Lisbon, Portugal –Passeio Maritimo Alges!—JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 22 –Reggio Emilia, Italy –RCF Arena! —JUST ADDED

