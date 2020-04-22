Heart Live at Home with Craig David: Iconic singer performs live at 8pm tonight

22 April 2020, 00:01

Don't miss Heart Live at Home with Craig David
Don't miss Heart Live at Home with Craig David. Picture: Heart

Don't miss Craig David's special live performance tonight on Heart!

Join Mark Wright at 8pm tonight, Wednesday 22nd April, as he will be joined by a very special guest, Craig David!

He will be playing a special set live on the radio, plus you can see his whole performance streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Craig is the third star to perform exclusively for Heart listeners during the coronavirus lockdown.

You can see Freya Ridings' beautiful performance here, and click here to watch last week's guest, Tom Walker.

