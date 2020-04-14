Exclusive

Heart Live at Home with Tom Walker: How to listen and watch him perform live tomorrow night at 8pm

14 April 2020, 08:48

Heart Live at Home with Tom Walker
Heart Live at Home with Tom Walker. Picture: Heart

Fresh from the excitement of our first Heart Live at Home, we're delighted to announce Tom Walker will be our next performer!

Tomorrow night at 8pm, Tom will join Mark Wright on his show for an exclusive live session... from his home!

You’ll be able to hear him play all his hits live on the radio, plus see the whole set as we stream live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Put a reminder in your phone now so you don't miss it, and join us at 8pm tomorrow night for what's sure to be an amazing performance only on Heart.

If you missed the incredible set Freya Ridings' performed from her music room, you can watch relive it here:

