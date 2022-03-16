ITV and STV to stage concert to raise money for Ukraine

16 March 2022, 12:02 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 15:10

ITV and STV are staging a concert for Ukraine
ITV and STV are staging a concert for Ukraine. Picture: ITV

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures will join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV and STV are set to stage a live concert to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine, which takes place on Tuesday 29th March, will bring together the biggest names in music for a unique entertainment event spreading a message of hope and support, while also raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

The concert will see a number of presenters and artists perform, and the names of these will be announced in the coming weeks.

ITV and Livewire Pictures will produce the concert, with Global joining as media partner.

The concert will be broadcast across ITV, STV, and ITV Hub and STV Player, and all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated (primetime across both linear and simulcast) will also be donated to the DEC appeal.

The programme will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money throughout the evening.

How to Donate

You can donate...

Online: dec.org.uk

By phone: 0370 60 60 900

By SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

By donating over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Broadcast at STV, said: “We've seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds. As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify at an alarming rate, this event will be an opportunity for our audiences to come together through the power of music, show our whole-hearted support for Ukraine, and help make a difference to those affected through the work of DEC charities.”

James Rea, Global’s Director of Broadcasting & Content said: “This important fundraising event will raise vital funds for DEC and Global is proud to be partnering with ITV, Livewire and DEC as well all try and do what we can for the people of Ukraine.”

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious.

“But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."

"We are grateful to ITV, Livewire and Global Media for their support to this appeal, our special thanks to ITV who have supported DEC with emergency appeals over many decades and just recently for Afghanistan."

