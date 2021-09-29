See Katherine Ryan Live: How to get tickets for Missus

Katherine Ryan is heading off on a huge UK tour. Picture: Live Nation

Comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan makes a hugely welcome return to the stage with her brand-new live show Missus

Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love… accidentally.

A lot has changed for everyone, and we can look forward to hearing Katherine Ryan’s always-hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

Anyone who has seen her Netflix series The Duchess will tell you that Katherine is effortlessly hilarious - and her appearance on TV panel shows give a glimpse of the laughs that she will deliver on her UK tour.

She will also soon grace our screens as Joan Rivers in When Joan Kissed Barbra, opposite The End of the F***ing World’s Jessica Barden as Barbra Streisand, for Sky Arts’ Urban Myths series. It will be available in October on Now TV as well as Sky Arts.

Katherine also has an acclaimed, hugely popular podcast entitled Telling Everybody Everything, which began life at the start of lockdown and hasn’t yet been out of the UK Comedy Podcast Top Ten.

Earlier this year, Katherine was a team captain on E4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats series 22, along with fellow team captain Rob Beckett and host Jimmy Carr.

She hosted the marquee all-female 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Special (C4) in 2018, and has been a regular contributor on Cats Does Countdown for many series.

She also co-hosted Channel Four’s tentpole Alternative Election Special with Krishnan Guru Murthy in December 2019.

Katherine has made countless appearances on UK television, from the BBC’s smash hit series Who Do You Think You Are? alongside hosting Have I Got News For You three times and appearances on Would I Lie To You?, QI and Live at The Apollo, to being a contestant on Dave's Taskmaster series 2 and the Champion of Champions Special – as well as giving her own inimitable talk on Comedians Giving Lectures.

KATHERINE RYAN MISSUS TOUR UK DATES

September 2021

Thursday 2 Crawley The Hawth

Thursday 9 Guildford G-Live

Thursday 16 Dorking Halls

October 2021

Thursday 7 Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Friday 8 Aberdeen Music Hall

Saturday 9 Perth Concert Hall

Wednesday 13 Leeds O2 Academy

Thursday 14 Harrogate Royal Hall

Saturday 16 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Thursday 21 Stockport Plaza

Friday 22 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Saturday 23 Watford The Colosseum

November 2021

Thursday 4 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Friday 5 Exeter The Great Hall

Saturday 6 Plymouth Pavilions

Thursday 11 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Friday 12 Lincoln The Engine Shed

Saturday 13 Liverpool Empire

Friday 19 Brighton Dome

Saturday 20 Poole Lighthouse

Sunday 21 Bristol Hippodrome

Thursday 25 Margate Winter Gardens

Friday 26 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 27 Reading The Hexagon

December 2021

Thursday 2 Warrington Pyramid & Parr Hall

Friday 3 Bradford St George’s Hall

Saturday 4 Wrexham William Aston Hall

Thursday 9 York Barbican

Friday 10 Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 11 Manchester O2 Apollo

January 2022

Thursday 20 Colchester Charter Hall

Friday 21 Cheltenham Town Hall

Saturday 22 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Thursday 27 Ipswich Regent Theatre

Friday 28 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Saturday 29 Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

February 2022

Thursday 3 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Friday 4 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Saturday 5 Oxford New Theatre

Thursday 10 Northampton Royal & Derngate

Friday 11 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 12 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thursday 24 Newcastle O2 City Hall

March 2022

Thursday 3 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Saturday 5 Portsmouth Guildhall

Friday 11 Basingstoke The Anvil

Thursday 31 London Palladium

April 2022

Friday 1 London Palladium

Saturday 2 London Palladium

May 2022