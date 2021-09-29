See Katherine Ryan Live: How to get tickets for Missus
29 September 2021, 06:00
Comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan makes a hugely welcome return to the stage with her brand-new live show Missus
Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love… accidentally.
A lot has changed for everyone, and we can look forward to hearing Katherine Ryan’s always-hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.
Anyone who has seen her Netflix series The Duchess will tell you that Katherine is effortlessly hilarious - and her appearance on TV panel shows give a glimpse of the laughs that she will deliver on her UK tour.
She will also soon grace our screens as Joan Rivers in When Joan Kissed Barbra, opposite The End of the F***ing World’s Jessica Barden as Barbra Streisand, for Sky Arts’ Urban Myths series. It will be available in October on Now TV as well as Sky Arts.
Katherine also has an acclaimed, hugely popular podcast entitled Telling Everybody Everything, which began life at the start of lockdown and hasn’t yet been out of the UK Comedy Podcast Top Ten.
Earlier this year, Katherine was a team captain on E4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats series 22, along with fellow team captain Rob Beckett and host Jimmy Carr.
She hosted the marquee all-female 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Special (C4) in 2018, and has been a regular contributor on Cats Does Countdown for many series.
She also co-hosted Channel Four’s tentpole Alternative Election Special with Krishnan Guru Murthy in December 2019.
Katherine has made countless appearances on UK television, from the BBC’s smash hit series Who Do You Think You Are? alongside hosting Have I Got News For You three times and appearances on Would I Lie To You?, QI and Live at The Apollo, to being a contestant on Dave's Taskmaster series 2 and the Champion of Champions Special – as well as giving her own inimitable talk on Comedians Giving Lectures.
Click here to buy tickets
KATHERINE RYAN MISSUS TOUR UK DATES
September 2021
- Thursday 2 Crawley The Hawth
- Thursday 9 Guildford G-Live
- Thursday 16 Dorking Halls
October 2021
- Thursday 7 Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
- Friday 8 Aberdeen Music Hall
- Saturday 9 Perth Concert Hall
- Wednesday 13 Leeds O2 Academy
- Thursday 14 Harrogate Royal Hall
- Saturday 16 Halifax Victoria Theatre
- Thursday 21 Stockport Plaza
- Friday 22 Middlesbrough Town Hall
- Saturday 23 Watford The Colosseum
November 2021
- Thursday 4 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
- Friday 5 Exeter The Great Hall
- Saturday 6 Plymouth Pavilions
- Thursday 11 Southampton O2 Guildhall
- Friday 12 Lincoln The Engine Shed
- Saturday 13 Liverpool Empire
- Friday 19 Brighton Dome
- Saturday 20 Poole Lighthouse
- Sunday 21 Bristol Hippodrome
- Thursday 25 Margate Winter Gardens
- Friday 26 Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Saturday 27 Reading The Hexagon
December 2021
- Thursday 2 Warrington Pyramid & Parr Hall
- Friday 3 Bradford St George’s Hall
- Saturday 4 Wrexham William Aston Hall
- Thursday 9 York Barbican
- Friday 10 Sheffield City Hall
- Saturday 11 Manchester O2 Apollo
January 2022
- Thursday 20 Colchester Charter Hall
- Friday 21 Cheltenham Town Hall
- Saturday 22 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
- Thursday 27 Ipswich Regent Theatre
- Friday 28 Cambridge Corn Exchange
- Saturday 29 Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
February 2022
- Thursday 3 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Friday 4 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
- Saturday 5 Oxford New Theatre
- Thursday 10 Northampton Royal & Derngate
- Friday 11 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Saturday 12 Leicester De Montfort Hall
- Thursday 24 Newcastle O2 City Hall
March 2022
- Thursday 3 Cardiff St David’s Hall
- Saturday 5 Portsmouth Guildhall
- Friday 11 Basingstoke The Anvil
- Thursday 31 London Palladium
April 2022
- Friday 1 London Palladium
- Saturday 2 London Palladium
May 2022
- Wednesday 25 Belfast Ulster Hall