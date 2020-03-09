Lady Gaga UK tour 2020: Stupid Love star's Chromatica Ball coming to London, tickets and details

Lady Gaga is performing in London this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Get ready Little Monsters, Gaga is heading to the UK with her new tour - and it's set to be bigger and better than anything fans have ever seen before...

Lady Gaga is coming to the UK this summer, and her Chromatic Ball tour is set to be a true spectacle.

The singer/actress/all-round superstar will be hitting the road for a world tour, and London is on the map.

British fans can catch her on July 30, when she takes to the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London.

She'll be performing a medley of classics and new hits from her forthcoming sixth album, which is as yet untitled.

This is Gaga's only UK date - don't miss out. Picture: Live Nation

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 13 March at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.

Each Ticket Purchase to The Chromatica Ball in the U.K. will include a donation to Born This Way Foundation, which is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world.