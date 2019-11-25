Little Mix tour 2020: Dates, venues, how to buy tickets to see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwell on stage

Little Mixers assemble! The girls are going on tour in 2020, and you could be there! Tickets go on sale for the girls' huge UK concerts on November 28th. Here's all the details...

Pop superstars Little Mix are taking their unmissable live show on the road next year with their 21-date Summer 2020 tour.

The world’s biggest girl band will perform some of their greatest hits including Woman Like Me, Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

In a statement, the girls said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday November 28 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Don't miss Little Mix on tour. Picture: Heart

Summer 2020 tour dates are:

JUNE

· Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

· Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

· Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

· Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

JULY

· Thurs 02 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

· Fri 03 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

· Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

· Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival· Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

· Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

· Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

· Sun 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

· Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

· Thurs 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

· Fri 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

· Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

· Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

· Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

· Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

· Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

· Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park