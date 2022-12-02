Maroon 5 tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

2 December 2022, 08:43

Maroon 5 is back with a brand new tour
Maroon 5 is back with a brand new tour. Picture: Lien Kindts

Here's how you can get tickets to Maroon 5's brand new 2023 tour...

Maroon 5 fans rejoice because the Grammy Award-winning band have announced headline dates and festivals across the UK and Europe.

The tour includes seven headline shows and various festivals

The tour includes seven headline shows and various festivals, kicking off on Tuesday 13th June at Lisbon’s Passeio Maritimo De Alges.

It then heads to Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, and France, before wrapping up at The O2 in London, UK on Monday 3rd July.

Maroon 5 is heading on tour this summer
Maroon 5 is heading on tour this summer. Picture: Lien Kindts

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Europe including Prague Rocks in Czech Republic, Tinderbox in Denmark, and Main Square Festival in France.

Fans can expect songs from Maroon 5's latest album which was in the summer of 2021, JORDI (222/ Interscope), featuring hit single Beautiful Mistakes with Megan Thee Stallion.

JORDI also includes the band's recent hits Nobody's Love and Memories which has surpassed a groundbreaking 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 700 million YouTube views.

Lucky ticket holders can also expect to sing along to tracks such as One More Night, as well Sugar and Girls Like You.

Maroon 5 is one of pop music’s most iconic artists
Maroon 5 is one of pop music’s most iconic artists. Picture: Lien Kindts

Maroon 5 2023 tour dates

  • 13 June 2023 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo De Alges
  • 15 June 2023 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
  • 16 June 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
  • 21 June 2023 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks
  • 23 June 2023 - Odense, Denmark - Tinderbox
  • 25 June 2023 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
  • 27 June 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne
  • 29 June 2023 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
  • 30 June 2023 - Arras, France - Main Square Festival
  • 03 July 2023 - London, UK - The O2

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, 18th November at 10am local time on Ticketmaster

