McFly at London's O2: Here's how to get tickets to the band's comeback gig

10 September 2019, 10:39

Here's how to get tickets to McFly's comeback gig
Here's how to get tickets to McFly's comeback gig. Picture: Getty / Instagram

After a three-year hiatus, Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter have announced they are returning for a special, one-off gig in London. Here's all the details.

While rumours of a new album and a musical comeback have been doing the rounds for some time now, the McFly boys have *finally* confirmed they are reuniting - and fans are over the moon!

Here's all the details on their gig - including the date, ticket prices, venue and more.

READ MORE: Dougie Poynter reveals the worst thing about UK festivals

What date is McFly's gig at London's O2 Arena?

On the morning of 10 September, Tom, Harry, Dougie and Danny made a special announcement to fans, confirming they were planning a comeback gig after a three-year musical hiatus.

While it's not a multi-date tour, McFly will be reuniting to perform a special, one-off gig at London'a O2 Arena.

The concert kicks off on Wednesday, 20 November.

View this post on Instagram

#McFly

A post shared by McFly (@mcflymusic) on

How much are tickets and how can I buy them?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 September - but are expected to sell out fast! You can purchase yours here.

While ticket prices are still under wraps, there are various price ranges, depending on seating zone. As is tradition, the boys will also have an OMFG Zone for those wanting to get up close to the band.

What songs are on their setlist?

Again, details on their setlist have yet to be confirmed, but it is expected they will play a lot of their tracks from their greatest hits tour, Best of McFly, which kicked off back in 2013.

The hits played were as follows:

1. Memory Lane

2. That Girl

3. Star Girl

4. Transylvania

5. 5 Colours In Her Hair

6. Falling In Love

7. Room On The 3rd Floor

8. Obviously

9. Corrupted

10. Nowhere Left To Run

11. Lies

12. I'll Be OK

13. Bubblewrap

14. Smile

15. Shine A Light

16. One For The Radio

17. Memory Lane

ENCORE

18. Love Is Easy

19. All About You

20. The Heart Never Lies

Having said that, McFly also hinted at a sixth studio album during their exciting announcement - so here's hoping they'll have fresh material for us all ahead of their concert in November!

Who's supporting McFly on their comeback gig?

Fans are hoping long-term friends and former bandmates Busted (let's not forget the hybrid band, McBusted) will be taking to the stage with McFly in November.

More Events

See more More Events

McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's first 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus

McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus

Music

James Arthur is touring the UK in 2020

James Arthur tour 2020: UK and Ireland arena dates and how to get tickets
Here's how Midsummer is celebrated in Sweden

When is Midsummer, how is it celebrated in Sweden and what's the song?
Here's today's schedule for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon order of play: What's today's tennis schedule?

Wimbledon 2019 is about to kick off

Wimbledon 2019: Dates, ticket information and dress code revealed

Trending on Heart

Argos have urgently recalled the high chairs over safety fears

Argos urgently recall high chair over fears it could collapse with baby in it

Lifestyle

Holly's Zara blouse is in the sale

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Zara blouse in the sale

Celebrities

Piers Morgan has slammed the idea of James Bond as a woman

GMB viewers divided as Piers Morgan blasts the idea of James Bond being a woman

TV & Movies

Buffalo is one of New York State's hidden gems

Seven brilliant things to do in Buffalo, New York... including eating wings and seeing Niagara Falls

Travel

Charley Webb has hit back at critics with a fiery message

Emmerdale's Charley Webb furiously hits back after trolls criticise her sons' long hair

TV & Movies

Piers Morgan hit out at his rivals

Piers Morgan slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in foul-mouthed TV Choice Awards rant

TV & Movies