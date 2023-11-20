Ne-Yo announces “Champagne and Roses” UK tour with special guest Mario

20 November 2023

Tickets for Ne-Yo with special guest Mario go on general sale at 9am on Friday 24th November
Tickets for Ne-Yo with special guest Mario go on general sale at 9am on Friday 24th November. Picture: SJM

Fresh from completing a major sold out US tour, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO has announced he is bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to UK arenas in March 2024

The six-date city tour kicks off in Manchester at AO Arena on 7th March making stops across the UK including The O2 London, before wrapping up at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on 14th March.

NE-YO the award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, Ne-Yo artist has racked up a collection of hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don]. NE-YO has also proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna, Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others.

Most recently, NE-YO released his eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory, which includes standout singles such as “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu],” “Don’t Love Me,” and “You Got The Body” and more.

Joining Ne-Yo is the award-nominated singer/songwriter, actor, dancer and model, Mario who established himself as a household name with his hit single “Let Me Love You”. From winning two Billboard Music Awards and earning two Grammy nominations, Mario went on to release studio albums Mario (2002), Turning Point (2004), Go (2007), D.N.A. (2009) and Dancing Shadows (2018).

With setlists packed with standout hits the Champagne and Roses tour is one not to be missed.

CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR 2024 UK DATES:

Thu 07 March 2024 Manchester AO Arena

Fri 08 March 2024 Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 09 March 2024 Cardiff Utilita Area

Mon 11 March 2024 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wed 13 March 2024 London The O2

Thu 14 March 2024 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tickets for Ne-Yo with special guest Mario go on general sale at 9am on Friday 24th November and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

