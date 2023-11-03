Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark UK tour 2024: Tickets, venues and special guests

3 November 2023, 06:00

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark UK tour 2024: Tickets, venues and special guests
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark UK tour 2024: Tickets, venues and special guests. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD)'s upcoming 2024 tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are back with a brand-new tour for 2024.

The band will play 22 dates across the UK and Ireland in February and March next year, proceeding the release of the synth pioneers' latest studio album Bauhaus Staircase.

Speaking of the UK headline tour Andy McCluskey said: "We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase.

“It's been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist - we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!"

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are back with a brand-new tour for 2024
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are back with a brand-new tour for 2024. Picture: PH

When do tickets go on sale?

  • Artist and venue pre-sale - 20th September 2023 at 10:00am
  • General sale - 22nd September 2023, 10:00am

Who are the special guests?

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark will be joined by two special guests during their tour:

  • Walt Disco (all dates except London)
  • Howard Jones (London only)

Full tour dates & venues

March 2024

  • Fri 1st Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • Sun 3rd Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Tue 5th Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Wed 6th Edinburgh, Usher Hall
  • Fri 8th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
  • Sat 9th Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • Sun 10th Sheffield, City Hall
  • Tue 12th Leicester, De Montfort Hall
  • Wed 13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
  • Fri 15th Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • Sat 16th Swansea, Arena
  • Sun 17th Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavillion
  • Tue 19th Bristol, Beacon
  • Wed 20th Oxford, New Theatre
  • Fri 22nd Portsmouth, Guildhall
  • Sat 23rd Ipswich, Regent
  • Sun 24th London, The O2*
  • Tue 26th Brighton, Dome
  • Wed 27th Eastbourne, Winter Gardens

You can buy tickets to Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark's UK headline tour here.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

JLS Live at The Quarry Park, Sunday 14 July 2024

JLS to perform live in Shrewsbury next summer

Tickets are available now to see Busted live

Busted to perform at Hitchin Priory Summer Series in Summer 2024

West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time from October 2023

Disney’s Aladdin heading on first ever UK and Ireland tour from October 2023

Madness have announced their C'est La Vie 2023 tour with tickets on-sale now

Madness C’est La Vie 2023 tour: Tickets, venues and guests revealed

Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024

Take That 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and new music revealed

Trending on Heart

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: First look at rumoured campmates

Showbiz

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas TV Adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

Married At First Sight finale: When does MAFS end?

Showbiz

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

Weather

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Showbiz

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

TV & Movies

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Sean Malkin breaks up with Mark Kiley at tonight’s dinner party

Married At First Sight’s Sean breaks up with Mark at tonight’s dinner party

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

Showbiz

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 coming out?

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Showbiz

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

TV & Movies