Paddington Lo-Commotion has arrived at Blenheim Palace this Summer: How to get tickets

How to get tickets to the new Paddington experience. Picture: Histrionic Productions

This summer, get ready for an extraordinary outdoor adventure alongside the beloved Paddington.

Brace yourself for Paddington Lo-Commotion, an enchanting expedition to captivate families who love live performances, puppetry, and thrilling outdoor ventures. Doors are now open running through the summer until 3rd September 2023.

Prepare to tread on foot through the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you'll encounter your treasured characters from the Paddington tales and embark on a quest for hidden treasures.

And if you're fortunate enough, you might even secure a ride aboard an authentic locomotive (availability permitting)!

The experience is staged in the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace, a setting like no other. Picture: Histrionic Productions

Following the 55-minute expedition, families can indulge in complimentary arts and crafts activities, and explore the Paddington gift shop brimming with delightful souvenirs, enjoying food and beverages at the array of restaurants and cafés scattered throughout the magnificent Blenheim Palace.

Snap a Paddington Lo-Commotion souvenir photograph in the photo booth, and for those aged 4 to 10, you have the opportunity to drive a mini ROVER emergency vehicle (sold separately).

To ensure an entire day immersed in this one-of-a-kind adventure, please note that separate tickets are required for entry into Blenheim Palace, Park, Gardens, and the thrilling Adventure Play area nestled within the Walled Garden. Make sure to secure your bookings in advance for a seamless experience!

Join us this summer as we embark on an extraordinary adventure with Paddington.

