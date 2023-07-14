Paddington Lo-Commotion has arrived at Blenheim Palace this Summer: How to get tickets

14 July 2023, 10:03 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 14:43

How to get tickets to the new Paddington experience
How to get tickets to the new Paddington experience. Picture: Histrionic Productions

This summer, get ready for an extraordinary outdoor adventure alongside the beloved Paddington.

Brace yourself for Paddington Lo-Commotion, an enchanting expedition to captivate families who love live performances, puppetry, and thrilling outdoor ventures. Doors are now open running through the summer until 3rd September 2023.

Prepare to tread on foot through the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you'll encounter your treasured characters from the Paddington tales and embark on a quest for hidden treasures.

And if you're fortunate enough, you might even secure a ride aboard an authentic locomotive (availability permitting)!

The experience is staged in the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace, a setting like no other.
The experience is staged in the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace, a setting like no other. Picture: Histrionic Productions

Following the 55-minute expedition, families can indulge in complimentary arts and crafts activities, and explore the Paddington gift shop brimming with delightful souvenirs, enjoying food and beverages at the array of restaurants and cafés scattered throughout the magnificent Blenheim Palace.

Snap a Paddington Lo-Commotion souvenir photograph in the photo booth, and for those aged 4 to 10, you have the opportunity to drive a mini ROVER emergency vehicle (sold separately).

To ensure an entire day immersed in this one-of-a-kind adventure, please note that separate tickets are required for entry into Blenheim Palace, Park, Gardens, and the thrilling Adventure Play area nestled within the Walled Garden. Make sure to secure your bookings in advance for a seamless experience!

Join us this summer as we embark on an extraordinary adventure with Paddington.

Buy your tickets now

© P&Co. Ltd./SC 2023

More Events

See more More Events

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour

ABC The Lexicon of Love 40th Anniversary Tour 2024: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Mrs Doubtfire the Musical is coming to the UK

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical: Venue, dates and how to get tickets

Rick Astley is heading on tour

Rick Astley tour 2023 and 2024: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Niall Horan is heading back on tour in 2024

Niall Horan tour 2024: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

JLS is going back on tour

JLS tour 2023: Venues, new dates and how to get tickets

Trending on Heart

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Showbiz

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star

Showbiz

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

TV & Movies

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Showbiz

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken out on her 'feud' with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Showbiz

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Lifestyle

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

Lifestyle

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

Lifestyle

A little-known website sells school uniform for as little as 50p

Parents can sell school uniforms and buy items from 50p on little-known website

Lifestyle