The Pussycat Dolls tour 2020: Dates, venues and how to get tickets to US girlband's comeback shows

28 November 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 14:17

The Pussycat Dolls are back after 10 years away
The Pussycat Dolls are back after 10 years away. Picture: Live Nation

Dontcha wish you were as hot as them? See the Pussycat Dolls in action when they hit the road for a UK tour next year.

Chart-topping girlband The Pussycat Dolls are getting back together after a DECADE... and they're going on tour!

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar are bringing back Doll Domination.

Fans can expect to hear Don’t Cha, Stickwitu, When I Grow Up, Buttons and more of their biggest hits, sexiest routines and plenty of new surprises.

The girls will be calling at Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London. Tickets go on sale on Sunday 1 December at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.

The Pussycat Dolls are heading out on tour next year
The Pussycat Dolls are heading out on tour next year. Picture: Heart

Nicole Scherzinger said: “I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you. It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 1, tickets are available from LiveNation.co.uk.

The Pussycat Dolls 2020 Tour Dates in full

April 2020

Sun 05 Dublin 3Arena (MCD – not LN)

Mon 06 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wed 08 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thu 09 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 11 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sun 12 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tue 14 Manchester Arena

Wed 15 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 17 London The O2

