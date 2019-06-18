Wimbledon 2019: Dates, ticket information and dress code revealed

Wimbledon 2019 is about to kick off. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon is arguably the most coveted tennis championship of the year - and it's about to kick off.

Find out all you need to know about the sporting event here.

What date does Wimbledon 2019 start?

The Championships kick off on Monday 1 July and run for a fortnight, until Sunday 14.

Djokovic won the men's single at last year's Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

How can I get tickets and how much do they cost?

The three main ways to secure tickets to this year's tennis competition are by visiting Ticketmaster, queuing on the day, or by buying a Hospitality Package.

For those purchasing tickets via Ticketmaster, several hundred will go on sale for Centre Court and Court 3 daily, ahead of each match.

You can also sign up to their mailing list, to get further information about ticket sales and to ensure you don't miss out.

Fans who miss out on the daily ticket sales may also queue for entry on the day, but this is a riskier option. Tickets go on sale at the All England Lawn Tennis club at the start of the day, but those who camp overnight are more likely to bag themselves tickets.

Payment for these types of tickets is cash only, and the limit is one per person. On the final four days of Wimbledon, tickets are all sold in advance.

The public ballot has already closed for this year - for both UK fans and those travelling from overseas.

Corporate hospitality packages are also available.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the Men's Singles title last year, while Germany's Angelique Kerber won the Women's Singles.

What's the Wimbledon dress code?

Tennis players may have to adhere to an all-white dress code on court, but spectators aren't given the same strict guidelines.

Those inside Centre Court are expected to dress up for the occasion and look the part, but those sitting on Henman Hill, for example, can dress more casually.

For tennis players, these are the dress code rules:

- White must be worn. Off-white or cream is not acceptable.

- Colour trims are permitted - no wider than 1cm.

- Patterns are allowed but any solid mass of colour must be no wider than 1cm.

- Shoes must be white - no large brand logos.

- Undergarments must be white.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton watched Serena Williams play at Wimbledon 2018. Picture: Getty

Will Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and the other royals attend the sporting event?

Meghan Markle attended Wimbledon last year with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex donned a blue and white striped collared shirt by Ralph Lauren, paired with cream trousers and a straw hat.

Kate, on the other hand, wore an elegant cream polka dot dress by Jenny Packham, teamed with a cream Dolce and Gabbana handbag.

The pair sat Centre Court to watch Meghan's friend Serena Williams play Angelique Kerber in the Ladies' Singles Final.

It's been rumoured that Meghan will also be attending this year's sporting event.