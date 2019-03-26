Man jailed for hit-and-run in Luton

26 March 2019, 16:47 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 17:22

Mohammed Casim Hussain

A man has been jailed for 16 months after a hit and run collision which left a teenage boy with life changing injuries.

Police officers were praised for their role in helping save the boy’s life following the collision on 14 March 2018.

An armed policing unit became suspicious of a silver Volkswagen Golf vehicle in Luton and began following it at around 4.10pm.

The vehicle was being driven by Mohammed Casim Hussain, 20, of Southampton Gardens, Luton.

It failed to stop on Althorp Road and then attempted to evade police via Leagrave Road.

It mounted the kerb and forced other motorists to stop, while it then began travelling well in excess of the 20mph limit on Leagrave Road in the middle of the carriageway.

At this time, the victim of the collision, Ibrahim Ahmed, who was 14 at the time, attempted to cross Leagrave Road when he was hit by Hussain’s car.

The vehicle was travelling at 59mph – nearly three times the speed limit on Leagrave Road.

Officers ended their pursuit of the vehicle, immediately began giving first aid and also called for an ambulance.

The teenager was taken to hospital with extremely serious injuries including multiple broken bones, organ damage and internal bleeding. He is now progressing with his recovery.

Hussain abandoned his vehicle in Ash Road. He was captured on CCTV discarding his jumper in a nearby school moments after the collision, and convinced a family member to contact police and report the vehicle as stolen.

At Luton Crown Court today Hussain was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said:

"Instead of pulling over in a safe and responsible way, Hussain decided to flee and drove in a dangerous manner that placed numerous people at risk of serious harm. His actions ultimately led to a 14-year-old boy being struck at high speed and left for dead. 

The pursuing officers did the right thing and stopped – without doubt, their medical intervention saved the life of this young boy.

While Hussain continued to try and avoid capture, a thorough and professional investigation led to his arrest, conviction and sentencing we have seen today. Throughout all of this, I would like to reiterate my praise and admiration for the bravery of the victim. His life changed that day, and he continues to have a positive outlook on life and strives for a full recovery."

