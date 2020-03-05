The Global Awards 2020 highlights: From Ellie Goulding's performance to Amanda Holden's blue carpet look

The best moments of The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Images/Global

All the most unmissable moments from the The Global Awards 2020 including the performances, winners and the backstage chats.

It’s been another unmissable year at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

As well Camila Cabello and Ellie Goulding giving incredible performances, the blue carpet provided us with some amazing backstage gossip.

So, let’s take a look at all the best moments from the show...

Nobody can open a show like Camila Cabello, and the 23-year-old looked incredible on stage.

The star was dressed in a fluorescent yellow school uniform as she started off singing latest track My Oh My, before transitioning into number one track Hevana.

It was great to see JLS back together again after a seven year hiatus.

And the foursome - Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill - gave us some exciting news about their upcoming Beat Again tour.

Speaking to Heart’s Zoe Hardman on the blue carpet, Oritse teased: “You’re going to see the full JLS show, the dancing, the singing, everything.”

Ellie, 33, stunned the audience with a rendition of Love Me Like You Do.

Ahead of her new album release later this year, the star performed the 2015 hit which was the soundtrack for 50 Shades of Grey.

Lewis Capaldi's big win

After an incredible year, Lewis Capaldi took home two gongs - one for Mass Appeal and another for Most Played Song with Someone You Loved.

Lewis Capaldi won to Global Awards. Picture: Global

While Lewis, 23, couldn't accept the award because he's in Glasgow right now, he did send a hilarious acceptance speech.

Getting his first gong mixed up, Lewis said: "Best Ass Appeal, what a treat.

"For so long my tush has gone unrewarded despite me working on it day by day, so to finally have some recognition is such a treat."

After coming to the realisation his bum wasn't getting an award, he added: "My rump goes unrewarded again for another year... "

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston's blue carpet looks

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Images

Our very own Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston looked incredible as they hit the blue carpet before the show.

Amanda, 49, opted for a bedazzled black jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. While Jamie, 49, looked dapper in his suit and burgundy tie.

We loved the moment Anne-Marie accidentally told us she was working on some new music with Ed Sheeran.

Speaking to Zoe Hardman on the blue carpet, the 28-year-old said: “He’s one of my favourite writers ever, not even to work with but hearing his music and lyrics all the time and he’s really inspiring so working with him is a dream.

"I didn’t know if it was going to work or not because sometimes it doesn’t when you’re friends with someone and it could go terribly wrong, but it worked for us.”

