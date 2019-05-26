Body Of Man In Dover Property

Police are trying to piece together what happened to a man who was found dead at a property in Dover.

72-year-old David Watkins body was found in Templar Street .. his death isn't being treated as unexplained and officers want to trace his movements over the last few weeks

Information is being sought by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate who are investigating the death of a man in Dover.

The body of a 72-year-old man, believed to be David Watkins, was discovered at a private address in Templar Street at around 1.50pm on Thursday 16 May 2019.

Following the results of a post-mortem examination held on Wednesday 22 May, the death is being treated as unexplained and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death and trace Mr Watkins' movements in the weeks leading up to when he was found.

People who have not yet spoken to officers, are asked to come forward if they saw Mr Watkins over the past few weeks or witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Templar Street in the days leading up to when his body was discovered.