Car Ended Up In River In Lydd

Two people have died in hospital after being rescued from a car that ended up in a river in Lydd.

Serious collision investigation officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Lydd.

The incident took place at around 3.40am on Saturday 18 May 2019 on Dengemarsh Road and involved a grey Mini Cooper which left the road and entered a lake.

Officers were called to the scene with other emergency services where two of the occupants were freed from the vehicle.

Two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital where one of the men and the woman died later the same day. Their next of kin have been informed.

The third occupant had injuries which are not described as serious.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are urging anyone who saw the Mini in the moments leading up to the incident, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting HW/DC/056/19/. Alternatively they can email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.