Drug Dealer Jailed In Chatham

A drug dealer who walked out of a hotel elevator at a hotel in Chatham and into police officers has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

While police were attempting to bring him into custody, 31-year-old Jason Ross, of Melbourne Road, was seen throwing a bag containing heroin and crack cocaine into a nearby dock last month.

A drug dealer who walked out of a hotel elevator and into police officers looking for him has been sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment.



Jason Ross was initially wanted for a recall to prison for matters unrelated to Kent Police but, while officers were attempting to bring him into custody, he was seen throwing a bag containing heroin and crack cocaine into a nearby dock.



The 31-year-old, of Melbourne Road in Chatham, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and crack cocaine, and an additional charge of possessing heroin with intent to supply, at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 12 February 2019.

He was sentenced at the same hearing.



The court heard that on Sunday 13 January 2019 Kent Police officers attended the Travelodge Hotel, in Dock Road, Chatham, after receiving information that Ross was staying at the premises.



Ross was wanted for a recall to prison for an unrelated offence and exited the lift, into the lobby area, where the officers had just arrived.

As he was being walked to the police car he attempted to break away from officers and threw a blue package into the water.

A taser had to be used to bring Ross under control and he told officers not to bother attempting to retrieve the package, which they could see floating in the dock.



Officers were however able to recover the bag and inside they found around 100 wraps containing heroin and crack cocaine.

They also seized two mobile phones that were found on his possession and these contained numerous messages relating to the supply of drugs.



Detective Constable Rob Hemsley, the investigating officer for this case, said: 'Ross was staying in Chatham for the specific purpose of supplying class A drugs and thought he was able to evade justice.



'Unfortunately for him he was found in possession with a large amount of class A drugs, and mobile phones containing multiple incriminating messages.



'I am pleased that we have managed to quickly secure a custodial sentence and hope that this serves as a warning to other people with intentions to visit Medway and supply class A drugs.'