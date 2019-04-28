Folkestone Burglary Efit

28 April 2019, 09:08 | Updated: 28 April 2019, 09:19

folkestone efit

An efit's been released of a man police in Folkestone want to trace after person was attacked in their home during a burglary.

were called to an address in Black Bull Road at around 1.40am on Thursday 11 April 2019, where the victim described being assaulted by two people. Nothing was reported stolen and the suspects had fled the scene.
Description
One of the men is described as white, in his 30s, 6ft tall, medium build and with a short beard. He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit. The second man is described as white, in his 30s, large build and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives have conducted a number of enquiries with potential witnesses, which includes the review of CCTV opportunities. They are now in a position to issue a computer-generated image of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man in the picture, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/68635/19.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.

