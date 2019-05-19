Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Maidstone
19 May 2019, 08:35 | Updated: 19 May 2019, 10:23
Serious collision investigation officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Maidstone where a man suffered serious injuries.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from the Maidstone area, was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting HW/DC/55/19. Alternatively they can email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.