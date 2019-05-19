Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Maidstone

Serious collision investigation officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Maidstone where a man suffered serious injuries.





The incident took place at around 9.15pm on Thursday 16 May 2019 on a side road that runs parallel with the A274 Sutton Road between Northumberland Road and Loose Road, and involved a black motorcycle and a silver Peugeot 206.



The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from the Maidstone area, was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the motorcycle or the car in the moments leading up to the collision, or who have dash cam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.



Witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting HW/DC/55/19. Alternatively they can email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.