Suspected Burglary In Thanet

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a suspected burglary in Thanet.

It's after a woman in her 70's found a man in her house along Canterbury Road in Birchington this week who managed to get in through an unlocked door.

Kent Police Issue Security reminder

A security reminder has been issued to residents following an arrest made in connection with a burglary in Birchington.



It was reported that between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday 20 March 2019 a man entered a property through an unlocked door and demanded money from the victim, a woman in her 70s.



Bank cards, cash, and a number of rings were reported stolen.



The burglary was reported to have taken place at a property in Canterbury Road, near to the junction with Kent Gardens.

Arrest made

Officers carrying out enquiries in the village on Thursday 21 March arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and possessing Class A drugs.



The man, from Birchington, currently remains in custody.



Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: ‘This is a timely reminder to ensure your doors are not left unlocked for unwelcome visitors.



‘Although we have made an arrest, we would still like to hear from witnesses.



‘It reportedly took place near to a busy road in the village so if anyone was driving past in the area at the time and might have dashcam footage, or if you remember seeing something suspicious, call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/52871/19.’



Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555111.