Swanscombe Burglar Jailed For 3 Years

7 April 2019, 12:27 | Updated: 7 April 2019, 12:31

Luke Chambers

A burglar who was caught on CCTV running away from the scene of the crime has been jailed for two years and four months.

 

Luke Chambers, 28 from Derry Downs, Orpington forced his way into the property in Milton Street, Swanscombe on 20 February, 2019 using a garden ornament to smash a back door window.

Unbeknown to him, the homeowners young son was in the property at the time and heard the commotion and hid in the bathroom, but when Chambers opened the door and saw him, he left the house.

When the homeowner returned she found a quantity of jewellery and about £800 had been taken.

House to house enquiries found that a neighbour had captured a man that the young son had described leaving the scene and getting into a car.

Subsequent enquiries led officers to arrest Chambers on 4 March, 2019 and he was charged with burglary.

Chambers pleaded guilty to the burglary and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 April.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Sircar said: “The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal, but thanks to him being able to provide a description of the offender we were able to locate Chambers on CCTV. This ultimately led to his arrest and charge.

“I am pleased Chambers is now behind bars and we have been able to get justice

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump confuses Jewish people with Israelis during speech

UK & World

'Heartbreaking' calls to RSPCA as three animals stabbed every week

UK & World

Racism in football a 'disease' says Chris Kamara after Brentford incident

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Make up fridge

'It's a game changer!' But would you pay £60 for a beauty fridge?

Beauty

Mother and son

Can you have a favourite child? Mother sparks outrage with controversial statement

Lifestyle

bikini

The most revealing bikini of all time? Would you dare to wear the 'skinny-dipping' design?

Fashion

Coronation Street

Coronation Street introduces first black family in the show's history

TV & Movies

Ralph Fiennes

Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort's 'banana skin' death scene slip revealed

TV & Movies

Miracle Twins - Who Were Given Just 24 Hours To Live

Skull theory claims you can tell if your baby is a boy or a girl using 12-week-scan

Lifestyle