Swanscombe Burglar Jailed For 3 Years

A burglar who was caught on CCTV running away from the scene of the crime has been jailed for two years and four months.

Luke Chambers, 28 from Derry Downs, Orpington forced his way into the property in Milton Street, Swanscombe on 20 February, 2019 using a garden ornament to smash a back door window.

Unbeknown to him, the homeowners young son was in the property at the time and heard the commotion and hid in the bathroom, but when Chambers opened the door and saw him, he left the house.

When the homeowner returned she found a quantity of jewellery and about £800 had been taken.

House to house enquiries found that a neighbour had captured a man that the young son had described leaving the scene and getting into a car.

Subsequent enquiries led officers to arrest Chambers on 4 March, 2019 and he was charged with burglary.

Chambers pleaded guilty to the burglary and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 April.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Sircar said: “The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal, but thanks to him being able to provide a description of the offender we were able to locate Chambers on CCTV. This ultimately led to his arrest and charge.

“I am pleased Chambers is now behind bars and we have been able to get justice