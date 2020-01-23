You can now grab these adorable fluffy heated slippers for less than £8

23 January 2020, 17:27 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 17:31

The cosy slippers are an absolute bargain
The cosy slippers are an absolute bargain. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The cute slippers are something you can't afford to miss out on.

If you're prone to feeling chilly throughout the winter months, these cute fluffy slippers might tickle your fancy.

For only £7.80 your toes will feel constantly cosy, and they look adorable too, decorated with kissing pigs.

The cute slippers are perfect for those who always complain about being cold
The cute slippers are perfect for those who always complain about being cold. Picture: Decvo

The lilac fabric slippers are powered via USB charging and only take five minutes to reach the temperate, then you're ready to take them for a spin.

If you want them to stay hot whilst you chill you can plug them into any USB socket or even use a power bank, as they're only 5V.

The Deco slippers are available from Amazon and are created by retailer Decvo.

We all know someone who could use a pair
We all know someone who could use a pair. Picture: Getty

They're available in sizes four to 10, meaning that plenty of people can get their hands on them.

