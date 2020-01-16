Aldi is selling a Nerf Gun specifically made for playing fetch with your dog

16 January 2020, 12:11

You can now make your dogs walks a lot more exciting
You can now make your dogs walks a lot more exciting. Picture: Aldi/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Walking your pooch is about to get a lot more exciting.

For your dog, there is nothing better than walk time, and as dog owners, we love to see them running around, having fun and generally just being the best creatures on earth.

Now, you can step up your walk game as Aldi has started selling 'Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Launchers'.

READ MORE: These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in Britain, but did your pooch make it onto the list?

Similar to the classic Nerf Gun, the toy allows you to belt out tennis balls for your dog to run after.

The 'Nerf Dog' has got great reviews and retails at only £10.99
The 'Nerf Dog' has got great reviews and retails at only £10.99. Picture: Aldi

In fact – if you can't throw to save your life – this toy will throw the tennis balls up to 50 feet.

The Nerf Dog also has a hands-free pick up feature, controllable power and comes with three tennis balls.

On the Aldi website, they write: "If the family dog enjoys games of fetch, give them a game that's really exciting with this brilliant Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Launcher.

The toy comes with a no-hand pick up feature and adjustable power
The toy comes with a no-hand pick up feature and adjustable power. Picture: Aldi

"A great interactive toy your dog will adore, simply pull the trigger back and press to blast the ball up to 50 feet in the air.

"They will love chasing the ball, and your arm won't get tired from throwing, making it a great addition to your walkies."

And at £10.99, this item is flying off shelves.

Your dogs are guaranteed a good workout with this
Your dogs are guaranteed a good workout with this. Picture: Aldi

Customers are also loving the item, with one person commenting: "Great value hours of endless fun for my doodle."

Another wrote: "I bought this for a friend with joint problems who had difficulty throwing a ball.

"It is not only painless but as she has a big garden she can shoot it from the back door when the weather is bad and not be in danger of falls.

"As a bonus the youngsters like to do it as well."

READ MORE: Renters could soon be allowed pets as government undergo 'overhaul' of model tenancy contract

