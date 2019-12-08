Aldi's luxury hotel inspired White Collection special buys are back including the £20 waffle duvet set

Make your bedroom a sanctuary with Aldi's luxurious White Collection. Picture: Aldi

You could be waking up on Christmas morning like you were in a five star hotel with the return of this much-beloved bedlinen range.

Give your bed linen an overhaul this winter with Aldi's White Collection. A hit with customers last year, it features duvets, towels and bed linen, and the crisp collection is similar to pricier brands, such as The White Company - but for a fraction of the price.

Nothing beats a good night's sleep... sink into bed with Aldi's luxurious bedding. Picture: Aldi

The supermarket said of the range: “The cosy collection of high quality bedding and towels includes 100 per cent Egyptian crisp cotton sheets and irresistibly soft bedspreads that will add a touch of hotel elegance and grandeur to the home, just in time for Christmas.”

READ MORE: This easy hack using only a hanger will ensure a great night's sleep at every hotel.

With the most expensive item costing just under £50, the new White Collection offers outstanding value for money. From luxurious duck-down duvets and irresistibly soft bedspreads to high thread count sheets, it means that savvy shoppers can save a small fortune on quality bedding.

The bed linen is back for 2019. Picture: Aldi

However, if you're wanting to get your hands on the bedding, be quick, as the range is part of Aldi’s Special Buys, so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Sizes range from singles to super kings, and prices start from £4.99 to £49.99.

READ MORE: Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas