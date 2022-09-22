Alton Towers announces Nemesis rollercoaster will close this year

Alton Towers will be closing Nemesis from November 6. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

The popular ride located at the Staffordshire theme park will close to the public in a number of weeks.

The theme park, located in Staffordshire, told their visitors that the ride will be shutting on November 6.

Nemesis first opened to the public in March 1994 and cost a massive £10million to bring to life.

When it opened, it was Europe's first inverted rollercoaster and has since been ridden 50million times.

Alton Tower visitors ride popular rollercoaster Nemesis. Picture: Alamy

Alton Towers said that the ride will be closed until 2024 for an "exciting revamp", however, details are being kept top secret.

In a statement, they said: "Nemesis, Europe's first inverted rollercoaster will return in 2024 after an exciting revamp.

"Until then, visitors to the theme park will have just a few more weeks to enjoy its corkscrews and loops before it starts its transformation this winter."

They added: "Details of the transformation are being kept under wraps for now with more information to be revealed nearer the time."

By order of the Phalanx



Nemesis is closing.

You have until 6th November to ride.

Book now: https://t.co/DvO0Ng9ewU

Please make your way to Alton Towers Resort in an orderly fashion. pic.twitter.com/Idjwe3sTGa — Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) September 21, 2022

Announcing the news on their social media channels, Alton Towers kept fans guessing with the mysterious line: "By order of the Phalanx. Nemesis is closing. You have until 6th November to ride."

What Phalanx is and what it means is still unknown, but we're sure everything will be made clear in the future.

