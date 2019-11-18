Driver causes outrage after leaving angry note on ambulance for blocking driveway

The paramedics were seeing to a patient when they allegedly blocked the person's driveway
The paramedics were seeing to a patient when they allegedly blocked the person's driveway. Picture: Getty/Facebook
By Alice Dear

The paramedic was seeing to a patient at the time.

An irate driver has caused controversy after leaving an exploitative note on an ambulance after it blocked their driveway.

The unknown person left the note on the paramedic’s car on Thursday in Southend, according to Your Southend’s Facebook page.

They posted the note with the caption: “This note was reportedly left on an ambulance in Southend tonight, while the paramedics were attending to a patient.”

This note was allegedly left on the ambulance on Thursday night
This note was allegedly left on the ambulance on Thursday night. Picture: Facebook

The full note was written in bold black marker and read: “Don’t care if you are an ambulance you can’t block people’s driveways!

“Either ask or f**king come out when we beep the horn for 10 minutes.”

People have been left outraged at the note, and have defended the ambulance and paramedic, who could have been potentially saving someone’s life.

The public have been left outraged at the treatment towards to paramedic
The public have been left outraged at the treatment towards to paramedic. Picture: Getty

One person commented on the post: “I just hope one day this person doesn’t need medical attention from an ambulance!

“The NHS and other emergency services do an amazing job and don’t need grief from people like this!”

Another added: “The patient could have died while the paramedics tried to find a suitable space! What is wrong with people?!!”

A third shared: “This person is very lucky, they've obviously never had to call an ambulance for an emergency.

“Unfortunately until they do, they'll never understand how insignificant being able to move a car is.”

In a statement, the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Our crews are instructed to be considerate where they park.

"However, in areas where parking is limited, an ambulance may need to park in the first available space to attend a critically ill or injured patient."

