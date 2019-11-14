Parenting site reveals the WORST baby names of 2019... is your child on there?

Some of these names deserve a place on that list. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Some of the worst offenders include names from Game of Thrones.

Naming your child is a really personal thing and it's highly likely that whatever moniker you choose to go with, it has some significant meaning to you or your family.

However, global parenting site Parents.com has pulled out certain name choices from this year, branding them as the 'worst' of 2019!

The names on these post-it notes are a lot better than the ones on the worst list. Picture: Getty

Some of them sure are questionable, from Game of Thrones-inspired Khaleesi to Manson, inspired by the notorious serial killer, Charles Manson.

As well as those, Chardonnay is on the list (although we do believe it's nice to name your child after something you love), as well as Danger and also Mattel - named after the manufacturing company behind Barbie dolls, and also the second name of a very popular drag queen.

Cub was up there with one of the worst for boys, and Kingmessiah, which in all honesty sounds like something Kanye West would've named one of his children if Kim hasn't stopped him.

But these are just the tip of the iceberg, there's way worse on the list!

The worst names for boys

1. Kingmessiah

2. Yugo

3. Cub

4. Axis

5. Manson

6. Pinches

7. Xxayvier

8. Cletus

9. Danger

10. Stylez

Let's just take a moment to think about the fact that actual people exist out there who think it's okay to name their precious baby boy 'Xxayvier', 'Pinches' or 'Stylez'.

An eccentric name is one thing but these definitely justify a place on the list.

If you've named your child Blaykelee then sorry, but you're on the list. Picture: Getty

The worst names for girls

1. Shy

2. Mattel

3. Cyncere

4. Chardonnay

5. Khaleesi

6. Starlett

7. Blaykelee

8. Any

9. Vegas

10. Pansy

Okay so while Starlett, Vegas and Khaleesi aren't too bad and sounds like legitimate names (we've heard worse!), naming your child Shy, Cyncere, Any or Pansy is pure bullying.

Don't even get us started on Blaykelee... who on earth would deliberately misspell Blakely and call it a first name? Baffling.