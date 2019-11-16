Home Bargains praised by customers for giving staff Boxing Day off work to spend with family

Home Bargains will stay closed on 26 December. Picture: Home Bargains/Facebook

Discount store Home Bargains shared posts on social media saying it will stay closed on Boxing Day so staff can enjoy the Christmas holiday.

Customers fill the post with praise for the decision, and saying it was a brilliant idea.



"Well done HB more shops need to do this, staff are not robots and need time to relax with family and friends too, esp as the run up to Christmas is so busy."



The photos is divided into two Christmas messages, one for staff and one for customers.

"To all our staff: Thank you for all your hard work once again this year. All of our stores will be closed Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family. We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday."



To our customers: All of our stores will be closed on Boxing Day this year to ensure all our hard working staff are able to enjoy the Christmas break. Our stores will reopen on the 27th December. Thank you for your understanding and support."



An employee commented on Facebook: "Thank you Head Office! I work in one of your stores, and it's so nice to not have to worry about having to find childcare on Boxing Day, and that I can enjoy the festivities with my children.."



Many customers called for more stores to close on 26th December.



"Well done Home and Bargain.. All shops should be closed boxing day.. They were when I was young, and we survived!!!" said one comment on the post.



