Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it

3 November 2021, 11:10

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)
Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images). Picture: Getty

iPhone hidden button: How to use the secret shortcut on the Apple logo of your smartphone...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you have an iPhone with the latest update, it may interest you to know that there's a secret hidden shortcut on the Apple logo at the back.

Many users of the smartphone have no idea that the logo contains a hidden button, which is available to anyone with the iOS 14 software update.

The feature is called 'back tap', and it allows the user to quickly perform a chosen function by tapping it two or three times.

As reported by the Mirror, The shortcuts you can assign to this feature include screenshots, volume control, returning to the Home or Lock screens or switching between apps.

The Apple logo can be used as a shortcut (stock image)
The Apple logo can be used as a shortcut (stock image). Picture: Getty

It can be used on iPhone 8 and onwards, and you may need to make sure your software is updated before using this feature.

Here's how to use the feature:

  • Go to 'Settings'
  • Go to 'Accessibility'
  • Go to 'Touch'
  • Scroll down to the bottom, and you will see a setting called 'Back Tap'
  • When you enter this setting, you will see options for 'Double Tap' and 'Triple Tap', and you can select one based on how you want to use it

Have you discovered the feature? (stock image)
Have you discovered the feature? (stock image). Picture: Getty

You can then assign your chosen function, and select one four double, and another for triple.

If you have a case, you can sometimes use the feature through the cast - but if it is particularly bulky there's a chance it may not work.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The change in weather can have nightmarish consequences for your skin

Rosacea, dullness and a flaky complexion: How to treat common 'autumn skin' complaints

Beauty

Disney has released their Christmas advert

Disney's new Christmas advert 2021 tells the heartwarming story of a blended family

Christmas

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas 2021 advert out?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Here's how your child can get involved with Sleeps 'Til Santa this year

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how your child can introduce Heart's special Christmas song

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes wants to ban fireworks

Eamonn Holmes calls fireworks ‘animal cruelty’ and says they should be banned

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon brought baby Rose onto The One Show

Stacey Solomon delights fans as she makes live TV appearance with baby Rose

Celebrities

Adele will perform old and new tracks in the one-off special

Adele to perform one-off TV special at London Palladium

Celebrities

Abba are reuniting for a new album as well as a virtual tour

Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Celebrities

When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?

TV & Movies

If you're tired of chocolate, we've rounded up the best alternative advent calendars to buy this Christmas

The best alternative advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2021
Rob Kazinsky was back on EastEnders

Who is Rob Kazinsky and has he returned to EastEnders as Sean Slater?

TV & Movies

Spiders could be invading your homes this month

False widow spiders could invade UK homes this month as temperatures drop
MAFS' Jaimie shared a lengthy message about Chris online

Married at First Sight Australia's Jaimie Gardner slammed Chris Jensen after shock split

TV & Movies

Find out who might be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle this year...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 rumoured line-up

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec will be back on our screens in a matter of weeks

I'm A Celebrity 2021 start date 'confirmed' as November 21

TV & Movies

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

Here's the nation's favourite Christmas themed baby names

Most popular Christmas baby names revealed - including Ivy and Jack

Christmas