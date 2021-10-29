Toys 'R' Us is returning to the UK

29 October 2021, 11:50 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 12:04

Toys "R" Us is returning to the UK
Toys 'R' Us is returning to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Beloved toy shop Toys 'R' Us went into administration and closed in 2018.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Toys 'R' Us is officially returning to the UK four years after closing its doors.

The toy retailer, which was founded in the US in 1948 and had 100 UK stores, went into administration and closed down in this country in 2018.

Since then, its owners Toys 'R' Us ANZ and WHP Global have since relaunched the chain, along with its sister store Babies 'R' Us, in Australia.

Toys 'R' Us are set to return next year
Toys 'R' Us are set to return next year. Picture: Alamy

And in an announcement on Wednesday of this week, they confirmed that they had now signed a "long-term" licence agreement to sell its items online and in stores in the UK.

Dr Louis Mittoni, the CEO and managing director of Toys 'R' Us ANZ, said: "Since Toys ‘R’ Us’ return to Australia in June 2019, we have scaled quickly as customers returned to the much-loved brand and our e-commerce model has proven its success."

Toys 'R' Us had 100 stores in the UK before it closed in 2018
Toys 'R' Us had 100 stores in the UK before it closed in 2018. Picture: Alamy

The statement said that products from Australia will initially be available online to UK consumers, and that stores will follow in 2022 and 2023.

Despite closing in the UK, Toys 'R' Us continued to operate in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and has a total of 900 stores and e-commerce websites in 25 countries.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute
Get crafty with the kids for family-friendly Halloween fun

Halloween craft kits to do with the kids this weekend

The clocks go back this weekend

Do the clocks go back this weekend?

Here's a list of some sustainable toys to buy your little ones

Best sustainable children's toys that make the perfect present
A couple have been left mortified after realising they have been pronouncing their baby name wrong

Couple horrified to find out they've been saying their son’s name wrong for years

Trending on Heart

Tracy Shaw played Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street

What happened to Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street and where is Tracy Shaw now?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has opened up about dealing with mum guilt

Holly Willoughby opens up about dealing with 'mum guilt'

Celebrities

Jason Engler shared a sweet message to Alana

Married At First Sight's Jason Engler shared an emotional tribute to Alana Lister after shock break up

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran Spooktacular

Ed Sheeran reveals his 2021 Halloween costume... and why it's not a ginger character this year

Celebrities

Squid Game costumes have been banned

Primary schools ban Squid Game costumes for Halloween

Stacey Solomon has returned to Instagram

Stacey Solomon returns to social media with adorable tribute to baby Rose

Celebrities

The mum shared a hack that helps prevent kids having a tantrum in a toy shop (stock image)

Mum shares genius ways she stops kids having tantrums while Christmas toy shopping
Parents missed their son's wedding day to watch sport

Parents slammed after they skip son’s wedding so they can watch sports game
The pumpkins were carved for Halloween a few years ago

Mums alarmed by 'dilation pumpkins' carved by midwives

Cigarette prices have now been increased

Cigarette and tobacco prices rise as smokers' tax increased

News

Spooky baby names are seeing a surge in popularity (stock images)

The Halloween-inspired baby names growing in popularity - including Lucifer and Bellatrix
The trailer for Tiger King 2 is here

Netflix releases Tiger King season 2 trailer

Netflix

Joanna Page has said she won't be acting for a while

Pregnant Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page reveals she’s quit acting to focus on new career

TV & Movies

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix

What does limited series mean on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will Squid Game return for season two?

Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

TV & Movies