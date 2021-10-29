Toys 'R' Us is returning to the UK

Toys 'R' Us is returning to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Beloved toy shop Toys 'R' Us went into administration and closed in 2018.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Toys 'R' Us is officially returning to the UK four years after closing its doors.

The toy retailer, which was founded in the US in 1948 and had 100 UK stores, went into administration and closed down in this country in 2018.

Since then, its owners Toys 'R' Us ANZ and WHP Global have since relaunched the chain, along with its sister store Babies 'R' Us, in Australia.

Toys 'R' Us are set to return next year. Picture: Alamy

And in an announcement on Wednesday of this week, they confirmed that they had now signed a "long-term" licence agreement to sell its items online and in stores in the UK.

Dr Louis Mittoni, the CEO and managing director of Toys 'R' Us ANZ, said: "Since Toys ‘R’ Us’ return to Australia in June 2019, we have scaled quickly as customers returned to the much-loved brand and our e-commerce model has proven its success."

Toys 'R' Us had 100 stores in the UK before it closed in 2018. Picture: Alamy

The statement said that products from Australia will initially be available online to UK consumers, and that stores will follow in 2022 and 2023.

Despite closing in the UK, Toys 'R' Us continued to operate in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and has a total of 900 stores and e-commerce websites in 25 countries.