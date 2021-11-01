WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones from today

WhatsApp will stop working on many devices from today (stock images). Picture: Getty

Messaging service WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older phones from November 1.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones from today (November 1).

The Facebook-owned messaging service is set to stop working on older versions of both iOS and Android systems.

If you have an older system, you may need to update it to continue using WhatsApp - and some people may need to update their entire phones to continue with the app.

If you're using an iPhone 6, for example, you should be able to update, but iPhone 4 users will need to get a new phone.

As reported by Metro, see below a full list of smartphones that WhatsApp will stop supporting from today:

The changes come in from today (November 1) (stock image). Picture: Getty

Apple

The iPhone SE (2016), 6S and 6S Plus. Those using these phones will need to to iOS 15 to continue to support WhatsApp.

Older iPhones, including iPhone 4S, cannot be updated past iOS 10 and will lose access.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG

The LG Lucid 2

Optimus F5

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

The ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Huawei

The Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony

The Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Others