WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones from today

1 November 2021, 10:34 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 10:57

WhatsApp will stop working on many devices from today (stock images)
WhatsApp will stop working on many devices from today (stock images). Picture: Getty

Messaging service WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older phones from November 1.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones from today (November 1).

The Facebook-owned messaging service is set to stop working on older versions of both iOS and Android systems.

If you have an older system, you may need to update it to continue using WhatsApp - and some people may need to update their entire phones to continue with the app.

If you're using an iPhone 6, for example, you should be able to update, but iPhone 4 users will need to get a new phone.

As reported by Metro, see below a full list of smartphones that WhatsApp will stop supporting from today:

The changes come in from today (November 1) (stock image)
The changes come in from today (November 1) (stock image). Picture: Getty

Apple

The iPhone SE (2016), 6S and 6S Plus. Those using these phones will need to to iOS 15 to continue to support WhatsApp.

Older iPhones, including iPhone 4S, cannot be updated past iOS 10 and will lose access.

Samsung

  • The Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Galaxy Trend II
  • Galaxy SII
  • Galaxy S3 mini
  • Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Galaxy Core
  • Galaxy Ace 2

LG

  • The LG Lucid 2
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus L3 II Dual
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus L5
  • Optimus L5 II
  • Optimus L5 Dual
  • Optimus L3 II
  • Optimus L7
  • Optimus L7 II Dual
  • Optimus L7 II
  • Optimus F6, Enact
  • Optimus L4 II Dual
  • Optimus F3
  • Optimus L4 II
  • Optimus L2 II
  • Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
  • Optimus F3Q

ZTE

  • The ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE V956
  • Grand X Quad V987
  • Grand Memo

Huawei

  • The Huawei Ascend G740
  • Ascend Mate
  • Ascend D Quad XL
  • Ascend D1 Quad XL
  • Ascend P1 S
  • Ascend D2

Sony

  • The Sony Xperia Miro
  • Sony Xperia Neo L
  • Xperia Arc S

Others

  • The Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Caterpillar Cat B15
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight
  • Lenovo A820
  • UMi X2
  • Faea F1
  • THL W8.

