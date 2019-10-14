Apple release dozens of new iPhone emojis - including sloth, falafel and a skunk

Apple have released their new emojis. Picture: Getty/Apple

The new emojis are due to arrive on Apple iPhones later this month

Apple have unveiled their brand-new set of emojis, which are roughly divided into five categories - people, food, clothing, animals and activity.

The new emojis include the following: Sloth, Skunk and Flamingo (animals); Garlic, Waffle, Falafel, Butter and Ice Cube (food); Safety Vest and One-Piece Swimsuit (clothing).

Read more: Expert reveal the dirtiest areas in the home - and the results might shock you

This comes after Apple released the ginger haired emojis in the iOS 12.1 update last year.

Apple have introduced a number of new emojis for their latest update. Picture: Apple

The final release of iOS 13.2, which will contain the latest emojis, is due either at the end of October or beginning of November, Forbes reports.

Users will also be able to change the skin tone of the holding hands emoji.

Read more: Met Office warns Japanese killer Typhoon Hagibis 'could influence British weather'

Apple said in a statement that the update would celebrate diversity "in all its many forms".

"These new options help fill a significant gap in the emoji keyboard," they added.

As well as the emojis, other additions within the update include a new 'delete app' quick action and new options for Siri.