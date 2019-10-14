Expert reveal the dirtiest areas in the home - and the results might shock you

14 October 2019, 12:19

The most bacteria-ridden places in the home have been revealed (stock images)
The most bacteria-ridden places in the home have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

The kitchen is among the rooms with the most about of bacteria and germs, according to a new study

An expert has revealed the most dirt-ridden areas of your home - and the kitchen is worryingly high up on the list.

Surprisingly, the toilet seat doesn't make the list - but food preparation surfaces, chopping boards, dish cloths, light switches and TV remotes are among the worst.

Dyson Senior Research Scientist, Karen Holeyman, told News.com.au: “While people may think areas such as the toilet seat are the dirtiest, it tends to be high-touch surfaces such as light switches and TV remotes.

The kitchen is the most germ-ridden room in the home (stock image)
The kitchen is the most germ-ridden room in the home (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Food preparation surfaces such as chopping boards can harbour the most bacterial contamination.

"Household dust can also be a concern as it may contain allergens such as dust mile, faeces, pollen and bacteria.”

NSF International, a global health and safety organisation, tested 30 surfaces in 22 homes for yeast, mould salmonella, E.coli and the bacteria staphylococcus. They found that dish sponges and cloths had the highest level of these germs.

Kitchen sinks, toothbrush holders, pet bowls, and coffee makers also contained these.

Surprisingly, the toilet seat was relatively low down the list (stock image)
Surprisingly, the toilet seat was relatively low down the list (stock image). Picture: Getty

Bathroom facet handles were the sixth dirtiest, followed by pet toys, kitchen counters, hobs and chopping boards.

Karen recommends regularly cleaning kitchen surfaces and vacuuming often to reduce the amount of germs in your home.

