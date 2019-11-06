Every single Argos catalogue from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s is available to browse online

6 November 2019, 17:05

This is sending our nostalgia into overdrive
This is sending our nostalgia into overdrive. Picture: Argos
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Which one do you remember the most?

Argos has a huge link to Christmas, with the majority of us Brits having fond nostalgic memories of circling out the things you wanted for the big day in their catalogues.

Of course, we didn't get everything we wanted every year (anyone else circle the garden sheds, commodes and pool tables as a kid? No? Just me?) but it'll always hold a special place in our hearts.

There's beauty products galore in the old versions
There's beauty products galore in the old versions. Picture: Argos
The covers are so modern
The covers are so modern. Picture: Argos

Some of us loved growing the jewellery section, picking out nice tacky necklaces and sovereign rings for our mums, or choosing barbie dolls and hot wheels for ourselves or our siblings - but it's a tradition that's faded over the past few years.

Throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s - and even the early 00s - it was a must do for thousands of us.

And Argos have helped us with re-living those memories and have compiled EVERY SINGLE CATALOGUE in one place for us to browse at our perusal.

The snazzy new TV sets will blow you away
The snazzy new TV sets will blow you away. Picture: Argos
The toys available in them are so retro!
The toys available in them are so retro! Picture: Argos
Who had these toys? Hands up!
Who had these toys? Hands up! Picture: Argos

And yes, it's all digital so we can do it from our phones (obviously).

There's toys galore, fitness equipment, 'brand new' electronics and more in there and it'll bring back some serious memories (trust us!)

The best thing of all however, is looking at the Barbie pages in all of the different catalogues, which are somewhere near the back of each issue if you fancy checking it out.

