Argos is selling a cooling mattress topper to help you sleep during the heatwave

By Naomi Bartram

This cooling gel mattress topper could help you get to sleep through the 37C heat this week.

With the temperature set to rise to 36C in UK over the next few days, it looks like we could be facing some hot and sticky nights.

But luckily, Argos are here to solve our sleeping woes with their gel mattress topper designed to keep you cool.

The handy contraption comes in at £69.99 and is lined with gel packs that help to keep temperatures low.

It’s been designed to fit on single beds, and all you need to do is put it under your bedsheet and feel the benefits.

The product description reads: “The secret is in the sealed gel packs that react to your body heat to create a 'dry' cooling sensation.

Argos' gel mattress cooler is £69.99. Picture: Argos

“The mattress topper is seam free and finished in luxurious cotton ready to pop under your sheet.”

As well as reducing your body temperature during the summer months, the gel pad is also good for “headaches, sunburn, hot feet and hot flushes.”

And it looks like customers are impressed with the product, as one wrote on the website: “Keeps me really cool at night.

“I used to wake up 2-4 times a night because I was too hot – now I don’t wake up. It’s really helping now the weather is getting hotter too.”

As well as investing in a matress cooler, there are plenty of other handy tips which will keep you cool in the sweltering weather this week.

Experts advise that wearing cotton pyjamas is actually better than sleeping naked because this will allow your skin to breathe and will soak up sweat.

You can also cool yourself down before bed with a fan and even spray your sheets with cold water before you climb into the sheets.

Having a cold shower before bed will also significantly lower your body temperature, while wetting your hair, feet and back of the neck will also cool you down.

It’s also advised that you switch off all electrical devices that emit heat so that means unplugging laptops, phone chargers and anything else you’ve got powered up.