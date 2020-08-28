The baby names 'at risk of becoming extinct' - from Lauren and Kirsty to Callum and Craig

The most endangered baby names have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

A number of previously popular baby names have gone down in popularity over the past year.

A new study has revealed the baby names that could be in danger of becoming extinct, with the list featuring once-popular names like Lauren and Callum.

The research - from Flowercard - looked at the latest date from the Office of National Statistics, which published the top 100 most popular girls and boys baby names in England and Wales.

It found that names like girls names like Lauren, Kirsty and Courtney, as well as boys names like Mitchell, Kieran, Ross have fallen out of favour with new parents - and could be at risk of going extinct.

The Office for National Statistics revealed the most popular baby names in England and Wales (stock image). Picture: Getty

Kirsty, Jordan and Shauna are endangered names, having experiencing the biggest drops in popularity between 2000 and 2019.

Kieran was a popular name in 2000, with 2,586 baby boys given it, compared to 116 in 2019.

The full list is below:

The most endangered girls names:

Kirsty

Jordan

Shauna

Shannon

Courtney

Lauren

Gemma

Jodie

Jade

Natasha

Lauren and Callum are among the most endangered baby names (stock image). Picture: Getty

The most endangered boys names:

Mitchell

Kieran

Ross

Brandon

Craig

Ben

Jordan

Callum

Kyle

Scott

You can view the top 100 'endangered' names by visiting their website.

