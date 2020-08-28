The baby names 'at risk of becoming extinct' - from Lauren and Kirsty to Callum and Craig

On Air Now
A number of previously popular baby names have gone down in popularity over the past year.
A new study has revealed the baby names that could be in danger of becoming extinct, with the list featuring once-popular names like Lauren and Callum.
The research - from Flowercard - looked at the latest date from the Office of National Statistics, which published the top 100 most popular girls and boys baby names in England and Wales.
It found that names like girls names like Lauren, Kirsty and Courtney, as well as boys names like Mitchell, Kieran, Ross have fallen out of favour with new parents - and could be at risk of going extinct.
Kirsty, Jordan and Shauna are endangered names, having experiencing the biggest drops in popularity between 2000 and 2019.
Kieran was a popular name in 2000, with 2,586 baby boys given it, compared to 116 in 2019.
The full list is below:
Kirsty
Jordan
Shauna
Shannon
Courtney
Lauren
Gemma
Jodie
Jade
Natasha
Mitchell
Kieran
Ross
Brandon
Craig
Ben
Jordan
Callum
Kyle
Scott
You can view the top 100 'endangered' names by visiting their website.
