Tesco announces scheme to help stop customers shopping without face masks

The supermarket has revealed how it is helping to stop customers not wearing masks.

Last month it became mandatory for people to wear face coverings in England while in shops and cafes.

But with many people still getting used to the rules, now Tesco has revealed how it’s trying to prevent people from shopping without a mask.

The supermarket previously said it was creating signs to remind customers to wear coverings at all times.

Now they have also created a scheme which allows shoppers to buy them at the entrance if they have forgotten theirs, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Government guidance states that you don’t have to wear a face covering if you have 'any physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability', and would experience 'severe distress' from doing so.

This includes if you're with someone who requires lip-reading, if you suffer from severe distress when you put it on or suffer from a disability where you're unable to put it on.

Children under 11 are also exempt, as well as those who suffer from autism.

However, those who aren’t exempt could be handed a whopping £100 fine if found to be in breach of the law - reduced to £50 if paid within a fortnight.

Tesco also confirmed why some staff members may be spotted without masks when one customer tweeted them.

Tesco said in a Twitter message: "We’ve asked all our customer-facing colleagues to wear face coverings. There may be some colleagues, though, who are not wearing masks for medical or safety reasons. These reasons are set out by the government."

This comes after bosses at Sainsbury's explained why they won’t challenge shoppers who enter without a face covering.

In a Tweet to their followers, the supermarket giant said customers won't be questioned as they could have a hidden disability.

Replying to one follower who questioned whether staff would be enforcing the rules, they said: "We won’t be challenging customers without a mask when they enter or when they are in store since they may have a reason not to wear a mask."

Elsewhere, Tesco also took to Twitter to update shoppers that they would not be refusing anyone entry.

They stated: "Our colleagues shouldn't be challenging or refuse entry to customers visiting our stores without a facemask."

