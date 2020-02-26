Award season hair and beauty 2020: All the trends celebrities ares sporting on the red carpet

There's been so many iconic looks gracing the red carpet. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Awards seasons has seen many incredible looks hit the red carpet this year - here are all of the most iconic ones.

If you're looking for beauty inspiration, then you don't need to look any further than the red carpet during awards season.

Over the past few weeks, endless celebrities have attended glitzy events looking their absolute best, wearing all of the latest and greatest trends that'll undoubtedly make it mainstream very soon.

Here are all of the main trends we pulled from the 2020 awards season, with the help of a few experts.

Lucy Boynton's statement lashes have stolen the spotlight. Picture: PA

MAKEUP

Bold lips

Bold lips have always been a thing, but this year saw a huge comeback for orange, magenta and ruby red pouts.

Gloss was used a lot too, as opposed to the matte trend of the past few years.

Dramatic eyelashes

Dramatic lashes is one that's making a serious comeback, and we don't mean big, clumpy looking strip lashes, we're talking individually applied, doll-like extensions.

Lucy Boynton rocked this look at all of her award appearances this season, and it opened up her big blue eyes, without looking too fake.

Blue eyeshadow

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Jameela Jamil were amongst many who decided to sport a very daring blue eye during this year's awards.

The cool look needs to be applied with precision, being such a bold shade, and you can easily recreate it with some heavily pigmented shades.

Illamasqua's Powder Eye Shadows in shades Victim and Sadist would be perfect, topped with their Precision Ink in both Charlotte and Zircon.

HAIR

Awards season hair is always a huge deal, with hairstylists galore using endless products, tools and extensions to create flawless looks on the celebrities.

Heart spoke to Hadley Yates, an amazing hair stylist from London's swanky Hershesons salon in Harvey Nichols.

He is also a Great Lengths certified stylist and extensions expert, so he knows exactly what he's talking about when it comes to celebrity hair.

Hadley told us exactly how he'd recreate some of this season's hottest red carpet looks.

Pony Tail (Ellie & Ariana)

Ellie Goulding. Picture: PA

The ponytail is making a big comeback this year, we're seeing it on the runway, on TV and on the red carpet at all the major awards this year. It's classic, but don't be fooled that it's an easy one. Perfecting the Pony Tail takes skill.

The messy Pony Tail we are seeing a lot, Ellie Goulding wore this style at the Brits. To recreate this look I would definitely recommend having GL Tapes from Great Lengths to add length but also keep it textured on the ends to keep the natural and effortless look. The hair should be rough dried first and then i'd create a loose wave with tongs, keeping the sides sleek. For low ponytails at the neck i'd always leave some of the front loose and naturally pulled out to frame the face.

Ariana Grande. Picture: PA

To achieve a polished and clean look, similar to Ariana Grande at the Grammys, i'd recommend using a clip-in ponytail, I'd blowdry the hair straight first making sure all frizz is removed from the hairline using the new Great Lengths small wooden bristle brush to make the ponytail as sleek as possible before attaching the piece.

Side Parting/ Side Swept (Michelle & Rebel)

Michelle Williams. Picture: PA

To create Michelle Williams' look I would use Great Lengths bonds to thicken out this bob on the ends, adding some weight to it. I would create this look using a tight tong so create a1920's chic wave and finish by brushing the style out and fixing it into place with the Great Lengths soft finish spray before tucking one side behind the ear.

Rebel Wilson. Picture: PA

Rebel Wilson rocks a bouncy blowdry, to create this look I would blowdry for to get volume, especially at the root. I'd also use rollers and then brush to one side keeping as much bounce as possible, I would add a few GL Tapes in to keep as much body and hold as possible.

Statement parting (Lucy Boynton)

Lucy Boynton. Picture: PA

Statement partings are great, as shown here on actress Lucy Boynton.

To really dress up the look and show of the accessories I would recommend keeping it natural, perhaps adding in a few GL Tapes around the front of the to create volume and a loose tong to create some depth.

Mermaid Waves (Winnie Harlow)

Winnie Harlow. Picture: PA

Everyone loves a mermaid wave and Winnie Harlow really suits this look.

The deep middle parting was created using a wig and using large crimpers to create a set wave. I'd finish off the look with the Almost Everything Cream from Hershesons to create shine and gloss.

Block Roots (Dua Lipa)

Dua Lipa. Picture: PA

This is a super grunge look, I'm digging the way Dua Lipa has worn this, the stretched root creates a really strong block divide between the dark brown and blonde.

Great Lengths offer Flowstrands which can allow you to create these looks without having to bleach your hair up and add the colour effects, these also allow you to keep your natural root.

SKIN

AquaGold

AquaGold is Kim K's secret weapon for party perfect glass effect skin, this treatment uses 24k gold micro-dosing technology painlessly infuses a personalised cocktail (neuromodulators, BOTOX® PRP, hyaluronic acid, vitamins & more) into the deepest layers of the skin to shrink pores, brighten skin and gives an intense overall glow.

Not quite ready for Botox and PRP? Fear not, this cocktail of magic skin serums, foods, boosters and vitamins will be more than enough to brighten, tighten and smooth your skin ready to party!

It's available at London's swanky Skin and Sanctuary clinic, set in Victoria Park.

Morpheus8

Morpheus 8 is one of the hottest new non-surgical treatments on the market, whichishighly sought after by Hollywood stars.

It promises to keep you looking young for decades without needing to go under the knife, effectively reversing signs of ageing to leave your face more youthfully plump & naturally tighter.

Morpheus 8 takes microneedling technology to the next level, using finer microneedles that go deeper into the skin. This means the treatment is able to more effectively stimulate new collagen formulation, rejuvenating your skin from within.

A high radio frequency is transmitted via these microneedles, delivering electric current into the deeper layers of skin to kickstart this collagen production; firming & tightening the treatment area.

Treatments generally take 15- 20 minutes after numbing (which takes about 20- 25 minutes) and afterwards most people only have slight redness which can easily be covered by makeup.

111Skin Eye Masks

The 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask has been a huge trend throughout Hollywood and beyond.

Victoria Beckham is a fan of the masks. Picture: Instagram

Celebs who have used the amazing under-eye masks have included Lily Aldridge, Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid.

It was founded by Dr Yannis Alexandrides who is also the founder of 111HARLEY ST.

They cost £12 each or you can buy a pack of eight for £75.