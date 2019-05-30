The best beauty tools that will enhance your beauty routine

These three gadgets will switch up your daily routine. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

From body brushes to jade stone rollers, our beauty expert Nicola Bonn shares the beauty tools that can totally change your daily routine.

As a beauty expert I spend a lot of time testing new products. It's a job that I take very seriously as I would never recommend something that I didn't truly believe in.

Something that makes me very happy is when I find a beauty tool that really makes a difference and enhances the efficacy of my other products.

Tools are often a one off purchase and can be such a great part of your daily routine that really pay off if used in the right way. Here are a few things that I swear by:

A body brush is an inexpensive piece of kit and can make a huge difference. Picture: press/brand

Body Brushes

You don't need to spend a lot on a body brush and if you use them every day before you shower you will not only notice an incredible difference in your skin but also in the way that you feel.

They wake you up, exfoliate the skin and get your blood flowing. If you've never tried one give it a go. I think you'll be surprised at how different a good brush of the body can make you feel (and look).

Start from the soles of your feet and brush upwards towards your heart. Gently brush your tummy in a clockwise motion.

The Mio Bodybrush is available here for £11

Herbivore jade roller. Picture: press/brand

Jade stone roller

Rolling your serum or favourite facial oil not only helps the product to penetrate the skin more effectively but helps with radiance, tightens the pores, reduces inflammation and puffiness and stimulates your circulation. Many women swear that regular use of a facial roller has also reduced the appearance of their wrinkles and taken years off them.

I love the cooling effect of a facial roller (keep them in the fridge in the summer) and always feel that my skin looks better when I've used one.

Buy HERBIVORE Jade Roller here for £26

BaByliss' new tool gives your hair maximum volume in seconds. Picture: press/brand

BaByliss Big Hair

This hair tool can make you look like you've been for a professional style and I always turn to it when I have an event to go to.

Semi dry your hair with your usual hairdryer and then finish off with this brush/hairdryer hybrid. It creates volume, shine and should leave your hair fizz free. It's absolutely genius and for me is the original and the best!

Buy it here for £45

